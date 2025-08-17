NY Giants Unit Review: Receivers and Tight Ends Have Been More Productive
Seventeen different receiving targets caught passes for the New York Giants on Saturday night, 14 of whom were either a tight end or receiver.
And thanks in part to the improvement in quarterback play, the Giants’ pass catchers currently rank in the top 10 (No. 10) in average yards per reception (11.4) and, per Pro Football Focus, are first with 34 first downs gain through the air and tied for first (per NFL stats) in receptions of 20+ yards (10) this preseason.
Let’s dive into this week’s receivers and tight ends review.
Wan’Dale Robinson
The team’s starting slot hauled in his lone short catch today for 6 yards, got himself open on a handful of other routes that were ignored, and got open on a deep out throw that saw the ball arrive late.
However, Robinson had both hands on the ball, but his hands just weren’t strong enough to snatch the throw, and it was knocked out of his grasp. I
If the coaches are going to start pushing Robinson’s route tree downfield, which is something we do support, he’s got to start rewarding that faith by going up aggressively and making the tough catch.
Beaux Collins
The great news is that Collins was able to get open on a deep middle route and hauled in the deep ball from Russell Wilson for an 80-yard gain on the offense’s initial series. We were a bit disappointed that Collins was tackled at the 1-yard line, but it was a huge play nevertheless.
Alas, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the rookie, who failed on a couple of blocking opportunities, and most egregiously, he likely ran the wrong route on the end zone interception that ended Russell Wilson’s night.
Collins also may have been at fault for not coming back for a back shoulder throw that fell incomplete, though this one might not be completely on the young wideout.
What concerns us is the team giving this rookie so many first-team snaps, a status that he may not be quite yet ready to assume. The good news is that these preseason mistakes are teachable moments for a prospect with a lot going for him. Now he’s got to go out there and make the necessary adjustments.
Jalin Hyatt
It was surprising to see Hyatt dressed tonight when he missed last week’s first preseason game and all of this week’s Jets scrimmages. But there was Hyatt, running his man off on a deep out completion from Wilson, which was picture-perfect execution by both players.
We would have liked to see Hyatt, who missed practice time with tightness in his hip/groin area, make something happen after the catch, but he didn't.
His only other target was a wheel route out of the slot that was covered well and overthrown by Wilson; this play was pretty much a negative on both their preseason reviews. Hyatt probably has this team made, but he’s going to have to show more in the coming days.
Gunner Olszewski
Getting a handful of snaps on offense this week, last week’s busiest wideout caught two of his three targets today for 17 yards, and handled most of tonight’s punt returns (with Ihmir Smith-Marsette inactive).
Olszewski has shown a lot more as a receiver than Smith-Marsette, but he’s smaller than the incumbent and would probably not be picked up off waivers.
Montrell Washington
Getting just a smattering of snaps and chances tonight compared to last week’s busy preseason afternoon, Washington did come through big on a deep middle throw when he adjusted his route to his quarterback’s throw and completed a neat 19-yard reception with a smooth catch.
We think Washington has this team made despite his lack of size, at least based on the first two preseason games..
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
This big-bodied wideout caught 3 of his four targets and also drew a defensive pass interference penalty.
With all that said, we’re not enamored with Humphrey’s lack of great feel for the position and inability to be creative with the ball. That being said, he can certainly take a hit and block effectively.
Zach Pascal
Another big body on the outside who can catch the ball and throw a block, we like a lot of what we’ve seen these two preseason games from this sure-handed vet. This week, he went 2-27, catching both his targets and mixing things up in the running game without hesitation.
If Pascal doesn’t stick with the Giants (and we don’t see him doing so), he’s going to be picked up by somebody, as it’s pretty obvious he can still play.
Dalen Cambre
This interesting rookie special teams ace – he’s extremely aggressive and equally smart on specials – is raw as a rookie, but he’s got some size, some speed, and so far, good hands.
This week, he broke off a short settle route and ran it deep, and Jamison Winston found him deep for a 34-yard catch.
Cambre then followed up that tough catch with an 11-yard crossing route, looking smooth on this catch.
We can’t see him making this team right out of the gate, but the Giants would be crazy not to try to get him to one of those pricey practice squad contracts.
Antwane “Juice” Wells
After pretty much ignoring him last week, the Giants quarterbacks gave Wells some love this week, and he responded with a solid performance.
His three catches for 13 yards probably weren’t enough for him to make this team, but his 11-yarder was a catch-and-run where he made big red zone yards after the catch. Wells also drew a defensive holding call.
He’s got some skills, and he catches the ball well. He’s another practice squad candidate who this organization could work with.
Jordan Bly
Yet another practice squad candidate, Bly made a big play (like the one big play he made last week) by flying open downfield and hauling in a deep ball for a big 41-yard gain. Bly is small, but he’s also quick and fast.
Theo Johnson
Getting the serious first team snaps as mostly the offense’s in-line tight end, Johnson executed several of those in-line blocks against the Jets’ defensive ends that sprung his back for exploitable space.
Later on, Johnson executed one of this offense’s best plays, the screen, and turned it into a big 30-yard catch-and-run. By the way, how nice it has been to see, after years of stumbling and bumbling trying to run screens, this current running screens?
Thomas Fidone II
Getting just a smattering of snaps, Fidone’s lone catch was one of those screens, probably the only Giants screen that did not work this preseason.
Fidone did hold up to several of his blocking assignments tonight, not dominating, but he did hold his own.
Greg Dulcich
Though Dulcich made the big play tonight with his pristine route and catch to finish off a third-quarter drive from 20 yards out, it was his blocking that came up short.
We thought he looked less impressive than the rookie Fidone when asked to block in-line, failing on several of those attempts.
Neither player is a big-time blocker. They’re very similar players, but Fidone is the draft pick, which doesn’t bode well for this interesting and still-young prospect with the big-time receiving college numbers on his resume.
Jermaine Terry
Yet another intriguing tight end prospect on this roster, it’s been Terry’s impressive move blocking that has caught our eye.
Even tonight, he was an aggressive bear moving from one defender to another to get a piece of as many defenders on one play as he possibly can.
Terry was thus rewarded when the team ran him out in the flat and he finished off a neat catch-and-run reception 21 yards later.
We don’t know yet if he can block in-line, but he sure impresses when he’s on the move.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.