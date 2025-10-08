NY Giants vs. Eagles: 3 Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game
It's not as if the were unaware that they would be facing the NFL's most challenging schedule of the season.
Yet things have only taken a turn for the worse, thanks to their 1-4 start, because they've got to battle the archrival and reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) twice within the next 18 days.
Yes, that would be the same Eagles who have gone 24-8 in this regular-season series since 2009.
Of course, the Giants have dramatically overhauled their roster over the past three years, so this piece of history holds little significance for most of them.
Perhaps it is more important to note that the Eagles' offense has grinded its way through the first third of the season, and the team is coming off a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.
However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll admits that he's got to have his players prepared to face Philadelphia at its best.
"I look at their offense and they have premier skill players, a good offensive line, and an exceptional quarterback," he said.
"So, whether they want to throw it to Smitty [Devonta Smith] or A.J. [Brown], that's a challenge. They want to hand it off to Saquon [Barkley], that's a challenge. [Dallas] Goedert, a tight end, they’ve got a good roster, a lot of good players, and he's one of them.
"I think you’ve got to prepare the best you can. You don't know how they're going to play. Obviously, they played a certain way last week. They played a little bit differently, I'd say, weeks before that.
“But stopping the run will always be important. I'm sure they want to get him [Barkley] the ball as many times as they can..... I mean, they’ve got a lot of good football players. Whatever they choose to do is what they're going to do."
What are the key matchups to watch against the Eagles? We sort through that and discuss the most important aspects of what the Giants must do to grab their second win of 2025 in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, available in the video above and wherever you get your podcasts.
