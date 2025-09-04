NY Giants Week 1: A Look at the Washington Commanders Offense
The New York Giants defense opens the season against the Washington Commanders offense, as led by rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. The Giants will be looking to get off to a fast start, something they haven't done the last two years, but need to do, especially this year.
Let's see what they'll be up against when it comes to the Commanders' offense.
Personnel
When the Commanders drafted Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they changed the course of their franchise.
Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season, almost unanimously. With the skillset that Daniels has, there’s no limit to what the Commanders could do offensively - he has the arm to make any throw in a playbook with the legs to be a 1,000-yard rusher every season.
"He's a very challenging quarterback to defend in all areas," head coach Brian Daboll said. "He's able to make plays with his feet running the football, in design runs and zone reads and counter reads, the RPO game, which he's exceptional at. His downfield passing is excellent.
"Then he keeps plays alive with his eyes downfield and makes plays. He's a tremendous football player. He's got a great cast around him, and (Commanders’ offensive coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) does a great job. He's a challenging player. That's why they've won so many games last year. That's why they came from behind - a team effort.
"But he's a guy that's kind of running the show relative to having the ball in his hands every play. He's a hard player to gameplan for and defend."
Daniels finished the 2024 season with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.
In the backfield with Daniels will likely be veteran Austin Ekeler, whom the Commanders acquired from the Chargers and have gotten surprisingly positive production from.
Ekeler’s a fine, but unspectacular back who has a reputation for being a major contributor in the passing game more than his rushing ability.
Ekeler finished 2024 with 367 rushing yards and 366 receiving yards, both of which were his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2017.
The wide receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown has a lot of potential in 2025 if Samuel can return to form.
McLaurin has earned the title of being “quarterback-proof,” meaning that regardless of who his quarterback is, he’s capable of producing consistently with them. Still, now he’s got a franchise quarterback, and that could allow him to take his moniker of "Scary Terry" to a whole new level.
Samuel made a name for himself as a modern slot-back with the 49ers, but consistent nagging injuries piled up over the years, and physically, he doesn’t look the same.
Brown has bounced around in recent seasons but has never really broken out to be a consistent contributor.
At tight end, the ghost of Zach Ertz’s past is listed as the starter, but it’s unclear how much of a true impact he’ll make.
Ertz is in the twilight of his career now and might be in pure late-stage Jason Witten mode — a tight end that lacks the athleticism to separate consistently, but if a defense plays zone, he’s finding a spot and squatting in it.
John Bates will be the second tight end in 12-personnel groupings. Bates has legit blocking ability, and I anticipate seeing him help out in pass protection.
The offensive line from left to right for Washington is projected to be: Laremy Tunsil, Brandon Coleman, Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti, and Andrew Wylie.
Unfortunately for them, they’ve got to face the Giants' defensive front.
I anticipate Tunsil, who will likely have to deal with Brian Burns all afternoon, being able to hold up on his own outside of the two flags thrown on him (calling my shot there).
The rest of the line should have their hands full all game, especially with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II back and ready to go.
Scheme
The Commanders are still a Kliff Kingsbury-led offense, so they will still have a lot of air raid principles they abide by.
Expect to see hitches and out routes to move the ball underneath with a hearty dose of deep routes to shoot their shot.
The Commanders will look to use screens as an extension of the run game and to try to create explosive plays with run after the catch.
In 2024, Daniels dropped back for screens on 13.7% of his dropbacks, the sixth-highest percentage in the NFL among qualifiers.
It’s going to be interesting to see what the Commanders do as far as keeping a running back in for pass protection purposes.
Brian Robinson was the one they would use there most frequently, but now that he’s been traded to the 49ers, that may shift back to Ekeler in 2025.
One of the most interesting things about the Commanders in 2025 will be how they use Samuel.
If the plan is to keep using Samuel as he was used in his prime, then I’m not convinced that it was a good idea to trade for him.
Samuel was once one of the most feared offensive players in the NFL as a runner-receiver threat, but wasn’t able to find that same level of success recently.
He should still provide value as an underneath option that brings plenty of yards after the catch ability.
What this means for the Giants
It’s no secret that the Giants' pass-rush is going to be the driving force of the defense in 2025, but stopping the Commanders will be a full team effort.
I don’t think the Commanders' rushing attack will be very successful in 2025 as long as Ekeler is the lead back, but Daniels is still a major threat with his legs.
The Giants could use rookie Abdul Carter as a spy on Daniels for much of the game while Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux focus on generating pressure.
Carter has experience playing as a spy from Penn State. While teams don’t typically draft defenders third overall to spy quarterbacks, they do draft defenders third overall to help win football games, and this particular assignment for Carter, while not overly sexy, might give them the best shot.
Outside of the Bills and Chiefs, there might not be a more dangerous third-and-long team in the NFL than the Commanders.
Daniels’ big-time arm and blazing speed make him a threat to ruin days by converting long-down situations.
Because of his legs, every defense that faces the Commanders will be forced to play zone coverage frequently so that they don’t turn their back on Daniels.
I’m expecting the Giants to take a zone-heavy approach to defending Daniels and maybe even zone blitzing to keep him guessing.
