NY Giants Week 7 Game Balls and Gassers
Maybe the only way to explain the unexplainable is to recite Murphy's Law: Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
There's no better way to describe how the switch flipped against the New York Giants in an unforgettable fourth-quarter collapse that resulted in their last-second 33-32 loss to the Broncos in Denver.
The Giants took a dominant 19-0 lead against the NFL's top-ranked defense into the fourth quarter. They even answered an early touchdown in the period with one of their own to go up 26-8 with six minutes to play.
And then everything caved in despite rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's heroics - directing a go-ahead touchdown drive that grabbed back the lead with 37 seconds left in the game.
However, Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the day (this one was wide right) and that left the lead at two. The Broncos, without any timeouts, responded with a four-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Will Lutz drilling the winning 39-yard field goal at the end of regulation.
"Coming into the game, I knew that they were a top-two defense in the entire league, so I knew it wasn't going to be easy going out there," Dart said.
"They do a lot of really good things, and they've given a lot of people a lot of off-hits. Looking back, when I try to reflect on the game, there are probably a few things I wish I would have made this decision or that decision, but we had chances. We just didn't finish the game.
"We'll play in six days, so you can't let one loss lead to another," he said. "You've got to fix the things that you messed up on and we've got to finish games. We have to be able to finish the game. We have good leaders on the team, we have good players, we have to find ways to finish the game and bounce back."
Who deserves important plaudits and who needs to clean up their play after this performance against the Eagles? Check out the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast for this week's “Gameballs and Gassers” in the video above.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.