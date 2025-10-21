Giants Country

NY Giants Week 7 Game Balls and Gassers

Historic fourth-quarter collapse ruins a strong performance against the NFL's top defense.

Paul Dottino

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) as guard Jon Runyan Jr. (76) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Maybe the only way to explain the unexplainable is to recite Murphy's Law: Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

There's no better way to describe how the switch flipped against the New York Giants in an unforgettable fourth-quarter collapse that resulted in their last-second 33-32 loss to the Broncos in Denver.

The Giants took a dominant 19-0 lead against the NFL's top-ranked defense into the fourth quarter. They even answered an early touchdown in the period with one of their own to go up 26-8 with six minutes to play.

And then everything caved in despite rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's heroics - directing a go-ahead touchdown drive that grabbed back the lead with 37 seconds left in the game.

However, Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the day (this one was wide right) and that left the lead at two. The Broncos, without any timeouts, responded with a four-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Will Lutz drilling the winning 39-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

"Coming into the game, I knew that they were a top-two defense in the entire league, so I knew it wasn't going to be easy going out there," Dart said.

"They do a lot of really good things, and they've given a lot of people a lot of off-hits. Looking back, when I try to reflect on the game, there are probably a few things I wish I would have made this decision or that decision, but we had chances. We just didn't finish the game.

"We'll play in six days, so you can't let one loss lead to another," he said. "You've got to fix the things that you messed up on and we've got to finish games. We have to be able to finish the game. We have good leaders on the team, we have good players, we have to find ways to finish the game and bounce back."

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

