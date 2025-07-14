NY Giants Well Represented in New "Top 25 Moments Over the Last 25 Years" List
Two impactful plays in the course of the NY Giants' history landed on CBS Sports' list of the top 25 moments since 2000, with one play listed at the top.
The number one play on the list was awarded to receiver David Tyree and the famous "helmet grab" that helped the Giants to a 17-14 victory in Super Bowl XLII, ending the Patriots' attempt to become the first team in more than 30 years to accomplish an undefeated season.
The Giants were trailing 14-10 with just over a minute remaining and faced a crucial 3rd-and-5. Quarterback Eli Manning faced a storm of Patriots' pass rushers and appeared to be swallowed up for a sack; however, he somehow escaped the hands of two defenders and chucked the ball downfield towards Tyree.
The receiver fought off two-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison and used his helmet to secure the ball while being wrestled to the ground for an astonishing 32-yard gain.
The Giants would capitalize on the miraculous play and continue to drive down the field. Eventually, Manning found Plaxico Burress in the back of the end zone to take a 17-14 lead with 39 seconds left in the game.
The defense stood pat to hold New England scoreless in their last drive to be crowned Super Bowl champions. Tyree finished the game with three receptions for 32 yards and scored the Giants' first touchdown of the game.
However, if he does not make the patented "Helmet Catch," then the Giants would have faced a fourth down. They would have either punted the ball back to a dangerous Patriots offense led by quarterback Tom Brady or gone for it and possibly failed.
Without the play, who knows if the Giants still win the Super Bowl, making it the top play in what was one of the greatest underdog stories in NFL history.
The Catch II
Keeping with the receiver theme, Odell Beckham Jr.'s signature one-handed grab was the 11th-best play in the past 25 years.
Beckham was electrifying during his rookie season and made flashy catches after missing the first four games of his career. That was no different during a primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night of Week 12.
While driving down the field with a 7-3 lead, Manning took a deep shot to his trusted receiver and expected him to make a play, but nothing like this.
Beckham reached back with one hand, while fighting off Cowboys' cornerback Brandon Carr with the other hand, and made the catch of his career for a touchdown. He did so while also drawing a defensive pass interference penalty on the play.
Beckham went on to torch Dallas for 146 yards and another touchdown on 10 catches. However, the Giants would fall to their rivals 31-28.
The one-handed grab was the icing on the cake to an already successful debut season. Beckham finished the year with 91 receptions, 1,305 yards, and 12 touchdowns.
At the time, Beckham set an NFL record for most receptions and receiving yards in a player's first 12 games in the league and became the first Giants player to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.