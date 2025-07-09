NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Reveals "Welcome to NFL" Moment
Every rookie experiences a "Welcome to the NFL" moment in their debut season. NY Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was no different, despite his seemingly smooth adjustment to the NFL quickly.
During an episode of Bleacher Report’s Taking Laps with famed NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Nabers revealed that his moment came in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders on a 3rd-and 11-play early in the first quarter.
On the play, Nabers broke open on a drag route and had plenty of room to run. The electrifying rookie scurried for 25 yards before being upended by Commanders' linebacker Frankie Luvu.
The defender managed to chase down Nabers for 20 yards before delivering a brutal hit, showcasing the elite athleticism and grueling strength of NFL players.
"One of the linebackers came and hit me. I [saw] him in my peripheral [vision], but I thought he was farther away. When I cut upfield, he just magically appeared right there. He smacked me--I ain't gonna lie ... He hit me, I popped right up and I was like, 'Okay, alright, now I'm in the league," Nabers said.
Week 2 was an all-around "Welcome to the NFL" game for Nabers. Not only did he experience his first big hit in the game, but it was also his first breakout game. The receiver recorded 10 receptions on 18 targets for 127 yards, his first 100-yard game of his career, and his first touchdown reception.
Ultimately, the Commanders got the last laugh as they beat the Giants 21-18 on a game-winning field goal. However, Nabers went on to have a stellar rookie season. He led the team with 1,204 yards, seven touchdowns, and 108 catches, the most receptions in a single season in Giants franchise history.
Nabers should be even more productive in Year 2?
Despite his strong performance last season, Nabers was hindered by an offense that struggled to move the ball downfield.
The Giants' quarterbacks averaged just six yards per passing attempt, the second-fewest in the league, and completed just 60% of their throws last season, resulting in the third-lowest passing yards in the league.
Nabers managed to account for 34% of those yards, but left many stats on the board as a result of his quarterback's performance. He averaged just 6.8 yards before reception and a 9.1 average depth of target.
Most of his routes were short-yardage routes, such as screens and hitch routes, which allowed him to create missed tackles and gain more yardage. As a result, Nabers ranked 13th among wide receivers with 476 yards after the catch, but ranked 70th among receivers with a 6.8 average yards before the catch.
Nabers also finished tied for the third most drops (8) in the NFL, but it could be argued that some of those drops were because of poor throws. This season, he should not have to worry about errant passes as he will play with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who is among the league's best deep ball passers.
Wilson finished with a 90% catchable ball rate and an average depth of reception of 8.0 yards. He also ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage (50%) on passes over 20 yards. He added 697 yards for five touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with the third-highest passing grade in such instances.
The Giants' offense is expected to deliver more explosive plays this season, which bodes well for their best player. If Nabers can cut down on those drops and stay healthy, Nabers could become one of the best receivers in the league.