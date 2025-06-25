NY Giants WR Malik Nabers Tops 2024 WR Class in New Confidence Meter Ranking
Once New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen realized he could not conceivably trade up for either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, his attention turned to a historically deep wide receiver class.
Despite all the talent at the position, he was under suffocating pressure to select the right one. Final evaluations obviously cannot be conducted after one season, but it is safe to say that the front office identified a genuine game-changer in Malik Nabers.
The No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft notched 109 receptions on 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl Games after Amon-Ra St. Brown withdrew due to injury.
Giants fans cannot wait to see what he has in store for them in Year 2, with a more accomplished signal-caller like Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, and with good reason.
Damian Parson, writing for Bleacher Report, believes Nabers is poised for another stellar season. Furthermore, he trusts him more than any of the other skilled WRs from the 2024 class.
The 21-year-old speedster scored a 9.5 on Parson's confidence meter, topping a loaded group that includes LSU Tigers teammate Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Ladd McConkey and Rome Odunze, among others.
Nabers led rookie wideouts in catches and finished second in receiving yards, pushing through the quarterback carousel that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll burdened him with last season. Parson believes he will make it work again.
He does see one potential obstacle, however.
"Can Wilson get him the football enough on in-breaking routes?" Parson said. "Wilson doesn’t throw the ball into the middle of the field often. In-breakers were Nabers' most targeted route, followed by vertical routes.
"In his second year, Nabers shouldn’t take a step back. His game should continue to mature, and his touchdowns should increase with a full season’s workload."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
Nabers’s talent must be optimized by NY Giants
Although he will need to adjust to Wilson's playing style, the 2023 unanimous All-American has proven that he can prosper in a challenging situation. Wilson has a Super Bowl ring and usually gives his top receiver a chance to consistently make plays.
The veteran quarterback, head coach Brian Daboll, and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka know that the foremost objective of the game plan is to get Nabers involved early and often. Defenses will make a concentrated effort to limit the explosive athlete's impact, but he has the ability and versatility to post another successful season.
Hopefully, with the changes the Giants have made to their roster, Nabers' talents will translate to more wins this time around.
This past spring, Nabers didn’t get a chance to fully dive into Big Blue's modified offense because of a nagging toe injury. Assuming the Louisiana native is ready for training camp, he should have enough time to get acquainted with Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart.
His dynamic with those quarterbacks could determine the offense's ceiling both now and in the future. Outperforming his fellow second-year wide receivers will be taxing, but Nabers deserves the benefit of the doubt after what he achieved in his inaugural NFL season.