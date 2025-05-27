Malik Nabers Snags This Distinction from PFF in Review of 2024 Draft Class
When the New York Giants called receiver Malik Nabers’ name last year in the draft, it felt like a franchise-altering moment.
By season’s end, there was no debating it: he was always the star New York hoped he’d be.
Nabers didn’t just meet expectations; he torched them. Pro Football Focus confirmed what fans already knew —he was the top-graded wide receiver from the 2024 class, earning an 86.7 overall grade. That number isn’t just a pat on the back for flashy plays. PFF grades reflect the total package: separation, route running, reliability, toughness, and technical mastery. Nabers checked every box.
His stat line featured 109 catches, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns. That wasn’t just good for team honors—it was historic.
Nabers set a new NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in a single season, shattering expectations and joining an elite company in the record books. He didn’t just lead all rookies in receptions—he outpaced veterans, too, finishing among the league’s top pass-catchers.
What made Nabers pop was what happened after the ball was in his hands. He forced 19 missed tackles during the regular season—more than any other rookie wideout and good enough for fifth among all receivers league-wide.
His quick-twitch movement, open-field awareness, and flat-out refusal to go down quietly turned routine completions into highlight-reel moments. Defenders knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it.
Time and time again, Nabers delivered in high-pressure moments. He moved the chains on third downs, found the end zone when it mattered, and kept his feet in bounds on toe-tap sideline grabs.
He kept producing even as opposing defenses adjusted and threw more attention his way. That’s not just talent—it’s savvy. Nabers showed an advanced football IQ and the kind of confidence you can’t teach.
For a Giants offense in desperate need of a spark, Nabers was more than a wide receiver. He was a catalyst.
He remained the most reliable weapon on the field no matter who was under center—through injuries, reshuffling, and uncertainty. He opened things up for teammates and gave the offense a true identity. New York hadn’t had a receiver command that kind of gravity since the prime days of Odell Beckham Jr. or Victor Cruz.
Being crowned PFF’s highest-graded rookie receiver is a fitting exclamation point on Nabers’ first NFL season—but don’t expect it to be the high point.
With veteran quarterback Russell Wilson now steering the ship in 2025, the Giants finally have some stability under center. That alone could unlock a new level for Nabers, who now enters his second year with experience, chemistry, and a target on his back.
And if year one was any indication, that target won’t faze him.
