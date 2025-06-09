One Giant We Shouldn't Forget About on Defense
When you think about the New York Giants defense heading into the 2025 season, names like defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Abdul Carter pop off the page.
But while the front seven is currently generating the headlines, there’s a name that’s getting lost in the shuffle, and he shouldn't be: slot cornerback Dru Phillips.
Phillips is the kind of player you only forget about until he reminds you quickly and with ferocity. He was drafted in the third round in 2024 out of Kentucky, and while he isn’t the biggest name in the cornerback room, he might be one of the best pickups this team made in recent history.
A true slot corner with the versatility to line up inside, play some deep zone, and even come downhill in run support, Phillips brings the one trait defensive coordinators love most, and it's being dependable.
And that matters in a Giants defense that struggled to get off the field last year, especially on third down.
If you watched Phillips last year as a rookie, you saw a guy who played who wasn’t reckless. He played in control–fast but calculated.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he’s not the biggest guy in the room, but his instincts and quick-twitch change of direction make him tailor-made for today's slot-heavy NFL.
Against smaller, shiftier receivers, he doesn't just hang and has been aggressive in getting his hand into the mix to break up passes.
The Giants are betting on a more aggressive, streamlined defensive approach in 2025. Their goal is to simplify coverages and let their best players make plays. That’s where Phillips fits in.
He’s not out there to play hero ball as the slot guy. He’s there to do the dirty work in the middle of the field, keep the No. 3 receiver in check, make tackles in space, and force quarterbacks to look elsewhere.
This electrifying young corner is someone to keep your eyes on. Because Phillips isn’t just a name to remember; he’s a name you will be hearing a lot in the coming season.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.