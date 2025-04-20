One Remaining Free Agent Giants Should Sign
The New York Giants still need depth on their offensive line, and there remains one veteran player still available who can help with the interior: guard Brandon Scherff.
The Giants finished last season ranked 28th in Pro Football Network's offensive line rankings, with a D-grade (62.5). They allowed 215 total pressures, 45 quarterback hits, and 48 sacks while ranking 26th in pass-block win rate (56%) and 27th in run-block win rate (69%).
This offseason, Schoen brought back Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games last year, most of those at right guard and a few late-season starts at center. He also re-signed Aaron Stinnie, to join an interior depth group that includes second-year man Jake Kubas and tackle convert Evan Neal.
Despite all those moves, PFN's Mark Stolte is not sold on Van Roten being the starter for next season and urged the Giants to sign Scherff. Doing so would allow Van Roten to move to the bench and play in case of emergency.
"I think this is a perfectly acceptable move for a player like Scherff because he will provide some much-needed stability for whoever is playing quarterback for the Giants next season. This will be of the utmost importance with both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll on the cusp of losing their jobs," said Stolte.
Scherff has been a dependable guard since being the No. 5 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. In 89 games in Washington, he allowed 11 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, and 115 hurries. He was named to five Pro Bowls while earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020.
The Giants initially showed interest in Scherff when he became a free agent in 2021, but were outbid by the Jaguars. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million contract. Scherff went on to start all 17 games in three seasons in Jacksonville and played out the rest of his contract.
Last season, the 33-year-old did not allow a single sack in 592 pass-blocking snaps and allowed just 17 total pressures. According to PFF, he also finished 19th out of 135 eligible tackles with a pass-blocking grade of 74.5 this season.
The Giants' problem is cap space. After a big spending spree this offseason, they have just $1,103,422 and will need to sign their rookie class, which means they will have to restructure some contracts to open up more space.
According to Spotrac, Scherff has a market value of $6.7 million based on a one-year contract. He has reportedly drawn interest from other teams, including the Seahawks, Eagles, and Texans.
Scherff could be waiting until later in the year to sign with a team.
