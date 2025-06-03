PFF Names Giants' Top 3 Players Ahead of 2025 Season
The New York Giants are counting on every member of the still-to-be-determined 53-man roster to help turn the team’s misfortunes around.
However, there are three players in particular who, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, are not only the popular analytics site’s top-graded Giants but who can arguably be the top three key names to help bring success this season.
Here are his picks in reverse order.
No. 3: WR Malik Nabers
Nabers has been a big deal on this team and around the league. His 86.7 overall grade ranks ninth out of 98 receivers, which is impressive considering he achieved it while dealing with multiple quarterbacks on one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
He has not been allowed to fully reach his potential, but when he does, he could easily be the highest-graded player on this team.
Nabers, who was held out of OTAs last week due to a toe issue, should battle his fellow LSU alumni Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson for the best receiver in the NFL. He possesses all the necessary skills to do so. He's physical, agile, and explosive, and he has great hands.
In the 2024 season, Nabers only scratched the surface of his NFL potential. When you consider his production of the 121st-ranked yards per target, it is amazing.
He averaged 7.1 yards per target and still managed to average 11 yards per reception. With more aggressive passing and another year in this system, the sky is the limit for Nabers.
No. 2: LT Andrew Thomas
Even with all of the injuries that have kept him off the field, nobody can ignore the fact that Andrew Thomas is one of the best tackles in the business.
That's why his PFF grade remains so high. His 75.4 overall grade places him 24th out of 140 tackles. Thomas is also currently being held out of OTAs as he recovers from a season-ending foot injury.
Thomas has a great blend of size, athleticism, and power. You are never bullrushing him because he carries a heavy anchor and a really strong punch to stop a defender's advance.
He has quick feet that allow him to get in front of a rusher and stop their speed rush or secondary move.
In the run game, he collapses a side, creates pancakes, and gets to the second level or perimeter well so he can block in space.
Simply put, Thomas is the best Giants offensive lineman on the roster, and it’s not even close.
No. 1: DL Dexter Lawrence
Lawrence is the highest-rated Giants player on the team, and rightfully so. His 89.9 was ranked second out of 219 interior defensive linemen. He has been one of the highest-rated defensive players in the NFL for the past few seasons.
Lawrence was back on the field for OTAs for individuals (he was held out of the 11-on-11 drills) following his 2024 season being cut short due to a dislocated elbow during the Giants’ Thanksgiving Day game last year.
The key to his effectiveness is his combination of size and athleticism. He is 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds, which just makes him a massive load to try and move. He can anchor down against double teams or use his size to be a wall that backs need to find a way around.
His athleticism is elite, especially for a man his size. That is what allows him to be so effective against the run while also being a legitimate pass rusher.
He has the lateral quickness to get to the ball carrier running through an adjacent hole. He also can adjust and chase down the line.
He also has the explosion to shoot a gap and put immediate pressure on the quarterback or bull rush a blocker trying to handle him one-on-one directly into the lap of the quarterback.
