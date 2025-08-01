PFSN Offers Dismal Forecast for NY Giants' 2025 Season
There is seemingly always one NFL team that vastly exceeds expectations. Few do it to the degree that the Washington Commanders did last season, but one franchise will inevitably sneak up on fans in 2025. Will it be the New York Giants?
Most media outlets and non-Big Blue fans believe that answer to be a resounding no. Despite acknowledging the abundance of young talent permeating the roster, a big chunk of the football-watching world is skeptical about how far New York can go during the 2025 campaign.
The Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and even the Carolina Panthers all feel like trendier picks for breakout squad of the year. Meanwhile, the Giants continue to attract doubt at almost every turn.
Pro Football & Sports Network is the latest publication to express low hopes for the Giants, predicting the team to finish with a 5.5-11.5 record, and a 3.6 percent probability of making the playoffs.
"Brian Daboll remains the head coach of the New York Giants after an abysmal 3-14 season in 2024," the analysis read. "While he feels like a lame duck coach in the waiting, they did improve their roster with additions like Abdul Carter, Paulson Adebo, and Jevon Holland."
There is no denying the upgrades the organization made in multiple areas, particularly on defense, but once again, one position continues to limit the team's floor. At least in the eyes of analysts, that is.
The analysis goes on to note that the Giants’ chances of improving in 2025 hinge on their quarterback play, which will be led by Russell Wilson, who is coming off a rocky year in Pittsburgh.
Behind Wilson are Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, leaving PFSN to ponder if one of them could take over as the starter at some point.
The NY Giants must find an offensive identity
And so the Giants' underdog narrative grows stronger. Honestly, though, the concerns are understandable, especially given how this regime has performed the last two seasons.
Daboll lost his shine after the offense scored a dreadful 16.1 points per game last year, ranking only above the Cleveland Browns. Left tackle Andrew Thomas' season-ending foot surgery and an overall unhealthy offensive line obviously contributed to the scant production, but the 2022 Coach of the Year still struggled with play-calling responsibilities.
If Daboll relinquishes those duties to offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and operates with a more balanced mindset going into the new campaign, perhaps he can regain his status as a franchise igniter, though there is only so much he can do if his veteran quarterback buckles.
Wilson is unlikely to reclaim his Super Bowl form at 26 years of age. And that is perfectly fine. The Giants signed him in free agency to help weed out the offensive dysfunction that previously existed. He is here to push the franchise a little closer to its ultimate goal of competing at a high level.
Low interception numbers (only 13 in the last 26 games) and an 8.4 average depth of target with the Pittsburgh Steelers suggest that Wilson can potentially help New York achieve that objective.
If the 10-time Pro Bowler can stabilize the unit just enough so that Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson can collectively comprise a competent aerial attack, then the squad should be visibly better. First and foremost, the offense must make sure it does not cancel out any advantages the defense gives it.
Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence II are already established playmakers on the front-seven, and rookie Abdul Carter is projected to make quite an impact in his own right. A persistent defensive line is how the Giants can potentially become the NFL's next surprise team.
But until New York can prove it possesses enough competency on both sides of the ball, PFSN and others will keep forecasting bleak results. The Giants have earned that, unfortunately. Now, they need to redeem themselves on the field.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.