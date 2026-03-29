NY Giants' Biggest Reasons to 'Hope and Mope' After Free Agency

New York Giants fans are happier than they have been in a long time. They are also still just one bad season away from losing all hope in the organization.

New head coach John Harbaugh and young quarterback Jaxson Dart are supposed to lead a true turnaround. As bad as things have been in the Meadowlands for a decade-plus, the franchise will reach new lows if this exciting era of Big Blue football turns out to be a flop.

In short, the 2026-27 season will be instrumental in shaping this team's future. Harbaugh and Dart are tapped to be the main purveyors of change, but they also come with question marks .

According to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated, these two men are the reasons the Giants should hope and mope .

Once again, an optimistic future is accompanied by underlying uncertainty. That uncertainty has ravaged the Giants in the past, but maybe, just maybe, the organization has a solid enough foundation in place this time.

John Harbaugh is trying to position himself and Jaxson Dart for success

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) makes a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Harbaugh’s track record as a winning head coach who has one Super Bowl title to his name certainly has Giants fans brimming with optimism.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh is building around the core pieces of the franchise, bringing in some new and familiar faces to help him establish a winning atmosphere.

He made key changes to the linebacker and cornerback rooms, providing new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson with the versatility he covets.

Equally just as important, or perhaps even more so, Harbaugh and the front office have altered the pass-catching group around Dart.

Isaiah Likely is an incredibly athletic tight end who posed a considerable threat in the red zone while playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Now, at just 25 years old, he is slated to become a regular starter for the first time in his career.

Darnell Mooney's best days are behind him, but he can still stretch the field for Dart. Fellow wide receiver Calvin Austin III operates with impressive speed in the slot. They will complement exciting playmaker Malik Nabers, assuming he is healthy.

These acquisitions are designed to facilitate Dart's growth as a passer. The 22-year-old will still face challenges, however.

This NY Giants duo must grow from past mistakes

Despite his impressive rookie campaign, Dart is also the reason Verdarame cites to “mope” thanks to the quarterback’s at-times reckless style of play that left himself vulnerable to injuries all for the sake of a few extra yards.

Dart’s insistence on going right after defensive linemen resulted in a concussion and several trips to the blue medical tent.

He did a better job of protecting himself late in the season, but that was also a by-product of interim head coach Mike Kafka calling for fewer designed runs per game.

Surely Harbaugh and his staff will want to inculcate a heightened sense of awareness in the second-year signal-caller.

Dart rushed for nine touchdowns and almost 500 yards last season. It would make zero sense for the Giants to insist that he become a pure pocket passer and abandon the run.

The key will be finding balance. A more dynamic passing attack, which Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are aiming to build and which could have the biggest impact on Dart’s on-going continued development.

Harbaugh has to be on high alert as well. As Verderame noted, the Super Bowl XLVII champion's 18-year tenure in Baltimore ended in disappointment.

He led a perennial playoff team that has not won multiple postseason games in any given year since its 2012 title run. As the head man, Harbaugh bears a fair amount of blame for those shortcomings.

But before the Giants can worry about contending for Lombardi Trophies, they have to first make the playoffs. And before they can do that, they have to escape the NFC East basement. Harbaugh breeds consistency, and Dart boasts undeniable promise.

Together, they must curb their worst impulses and find a way to reinvigorate this franchise.