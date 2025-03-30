ESPN Sets Giants’ Win Total Prediction for 2025
There’s good and bad news regarding the New York Giants’ projected win total for 2025.
According to ESPN Bets, the good news is that the Giants are forecasted to win 4.5 games this coming year, or one more game than last season’s three-win affair.
The bad news is that the 4.5-win total is dead last in the NFC and tied with the Cleveland Browns for the lowest-win total league-wide.
Although no explanation was given for the 4.5-win projection, the Giants’ current quarterback situation is a big reason for doubt.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen addressed the position with the additions of Russell Wilson, the projected starter, and backup Jameis Winston, both of whom were signed within a few days of each other.
But apparently, the oddsmakers are still not convinced that the Giants, despite having undergone a heavy makeover during free agency, have fixed a roster that has won just nine games over the last two seasons, with very few of those wins being convincing blowouts.
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are already under immense pressure ahead of the coming season to put a much better product on the field than what they have offered Giants fans in the last two seasons.
Team co-owner John Mara told reporters at the end of last season that he was running out of patience with the team’s rebuild but that the plan Schoen and Daboll presented to him was enough to convince him and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch to give the pair a mulligan.
But it’s also worth wondering if part of the plan Schoen presented to ownership was to go all out for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who at the time was facing a crossroad regarding his contract demands from the Rams.
The Giants apparently were willing to give the Rams a nice compensation package of draft assets and make Stafford a top-10-paid quarterback. This move would have signified their rolling with Stafford as the starter for multiple seasons.
When that didn’t pan out, the Giants were left to scramble for Plan B, which was Wilson, who had visited with them last year before eventually signing with the Steelers once the Giants made it clear that the starting job would go to Daniel Jones once he was cleared from his rehab from a torn ACL.
The Giants were believed to have had their eye on landing Miami quarterback Cam Ward in this year’s draft, but Ward is likely heading to the Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick.
The Giants could have a chance at Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, but there is a growing feeling that they will look to draft a developmental quarterback later on in the draft, perhaps as soon as Day 2, and then see how things play out this coming year.
