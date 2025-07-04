NY Giants Get Grim Win Total Projection from PFF
The New York Giants find themselves in one of the more unique situations in recent memory.
They are coming off a franchise-worst 3-14 season that pushed ownership and fans dangerously close to their breaking point. General manager Joe Schoen responded and enjoyed what is possibly his best overall offseason since taking over as general manager in 2022.
The NFL stomped all over the newfound optimism by ruthlessly handing the team a schedule that carries a league-high .574 opponents' winning percentage from last season.
So what is everyone to make of this dizzying see-saw ride? Well, most members of the media are not overly amused.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus set New York's win total at 5.5, a scenario that could very well induce drastic changes in the organization's management structure should it come to pass.
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are working meticulously to ensure that such a thing does not happen. Cameron does acknowledge the massive upside that rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter brings to an already productive front seven, but he, like many others, struggles to view Big Blue through a vacuum.
"Not only are the Giants in a difficult spot in the division, but they also face the most difficult schedule in the NFL this season," he said.
"Along with six games against the Commanders, Cowboys, and Eagles, they’re slated to play the Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, 49ers, Packers, Lions, and Vikings.
"That is a murderers’ row of opponents for a team that finished with three wins in 2024. Per PFF’s season simulations, the Giants are tied for the fewest wins in the NFL in 2025."
The NY Giants have an intriguing foundation in place
Daboll's squad is entering an avalanche of adversity, one that could realistically trap them in the NFC East basement for a second consecutive year. However, when focusing on the potentially revitalized roster the front office constructed, a pathway to success seems to exist.
It can be hard to see past the QB and offensive line questions that are blowing up in this franchise's face, but a promising trail is out there. How the Giants proceed will determine if that path becomes accessible shortly or if it gets buried under more despair.
Russell Wilson is already making a good impression on wide receivers Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson. Daboll threw rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart right into the fire during mandatory minicamp, forcing him to confront his greatest limitations right away.
New York defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is devising potential strategies to effectively utilize a pass-rushing trio consisting of Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Former top-10 draft pick Evan Neal is transitioning to guard. These trends must continue to take shape through training camp.
If Daboll and company can do a better job at instilling discipline in their players and coaching to their strengths, then the Giants should have a fair opportunity to exceed PFF's win total during the 2025-26 NFL campaign.
Perfect the process, and good things will ideally follow.