Predicting NY Giants Defensive Secondary Personnel Groupings
The New York Giants' secondary has been a big focus for the team since the new regime took over in 2022. They have invested a significant amount of draft capital in the secondary, yet the results have been mixed.
Due to a cap crunch in 2022, they had to let cornerback James Bradberry go a bit earlier than they planned. They have also allowed guys in their prime, such as safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney, to walk out the door.
In previous seasons, they have looked to the draft to grab talent. This offseason, they went into free agency to bolster their secondary, adding former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland to give this secondary a significantly different look.
With the talent additions, how might the Giants deploy their defensive backs in certain personnel packages? Here is what we think could make the most sense to help the defense perform better in 2025.
Three high safeties
Personnel: Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, Dane Belton; corners Paulson Adebo, and Deonte Banks
Because Adebo and Banks are so good at being aggressive at the line of scrimmage, the Giants could work a three-high safeties look. This would allow the two cornerbacks to jam and disrupt the outside receivers with protection over the top.
They would then play the flats. Holland would be flanked by Nubin and Belton, who have both proven to have ballhawking abilities. They both would be able to run the alleys on any type of run play.
The corners would box it in while those safeties clean up the rusher. It's a look that can utilize cover three and Tampa 2 zone coverages.
Dime Package
Personnel: Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Dru Phillips, Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin
The dime package gets six defensive backs on the field in obvious passing downs, and the Giants have two different dime packages they could put on the field.
The first one would favor more man coverage, and that would be the package that includes Cor'Dale Flott. Flott would give them four corners that could cover man-to-man, and they could play two-high over them.
The second is to bring Belton on the field. That would improve the tackling while also playing zone coverage. The dime has become more athletic on the field, and their additions have definitely added to that.
Combination Coverages
The first thing that came to mind when Adebo and Holland were signed was that this defense should now have the personnel to run combination coverages, which utilize two different coverages together.
Adebo is more comfortable in zone than Banks or Flott, so it would make sense to employ concepts like “quarter, quarter, half,” where Banks can cover aggressively underneath with Holland, who is rangy over the top, playing a cover two half-field.
On the other side, Adebo would be playing a quarter of the field with Nubin playing the other quarter. Phillips would be underneath playing curl to flat.
Another effective coverage combination would be to Have Banks locked up man-to-man on the outside. On the other side, Adebo would be pressed on the outside receivers, but he would be playing cover two, responsible for the flats.
Nubin would be over the top playing cover two to Adebo's side, and Holland would be the intermediate to deep crosser, essentially acting as a “robber.”
Holland would read three, two, one; if three goes out, eye two on the cross. If two goes out, eye one. This can confuse the quarterback, making him hold the ball a little longer, which should allow the supercharged pass rush to get home with only four rushers.
Combination coverages can be the key to utilizing the full potential of all the assets the Giants have at their disposal this season. Last year, it seemed like many players were being asked to do things they weren't comfortable with.
Part of the issue falls on the players for not adjusting well, but the defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen, could have thought a little more out of the box, which could have helped them be more successful.
This season, their success will be a critical part of the defensive success.
