Ranking Every Defense The Giants Will Face in 2025
The New York Giants schedule has been deemed the most difficult in the NFL. While they have to face during the 2025 season is impressive, the real reason the schedule is so tough is the defenses they face.
In 2024, Big Blue will face the top seven teams in total defense, and one of them will have to face them twice.
They will have to deal with many All-Pro performers and matchup nightmares if they want to achieve a better season this year.
Let’s rank the defenses and consider what the Giants offense will be tasked with defeating in 2025.
1. Chargers
The Chargers' first line of defense is their offense and rushing attack. They will control the game and play keepaway with the football. They also have the best-scoring defense in the league.
You can move the ball on the chargers but not get into the end zone. Last season, they gave up 24 touchdowns through the air and seven on the ground.
2. Eagles
The Giants must see this defense twice, which means you must see the rushing attack twice. The Eagles know how to possess the football, and if it is third or fourth down and there is a yard to go, then go ahead and extend the drive because they are picking that up.
In addition to being the second-best scoring defense in the league, they are one of the best against the pass. They surrendered under 3000 yards through the air last season, and we have all seen what happens when they unleash that pass rush.
3. Broncos
The defense begins and ends with Patrick Surtain. He has become the spoiler for opposing receivers, and Malik Nabers will get his first opportunity to test his skills against the man who is considered the best cornerback in the business these days.
As a unit, Denver finished third in total defense and only surrendered 18.3 points per game last year.
4. Chiefs
This defense, orchestrated by old friend Steve Spagnuolo, begins from the inside out, and defensive tackle Chris Jones is considered the best defensive tackle in football.
Defensive end George Karloftis is one of the most underrated ends in the game today.
Cornerback Creed Humprey holds it down on the outside. He was named first-team All-Pro by PFF and second-team by the Associated Press.
5. Vikings
The Vikings ranked fifth in total defense last season. In 2024, they were second-best against the run, trailing Baltimore.
Minnesota is one of only seven teams in the league that has held opponents to an average of under 100 yards rushing.
Their 93.4 yards per game was second-best. Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel finished the season with double-digit sacks.
Cornerback Byron Murphy also had six interceptions and a forced fumble.
6. Packers
Green Bay made the best offseason free agent acquisition before the 2024 season in former Giants safety Xavier McKinney.
He paid an immediate dividend to the team. The defense only surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air while intercepting the ball 17 times. McKinney accounted for eight of those interceptions.
7. Lions
The Lions' offensive efficiency is a deadly aspect of their defense. You have to be able to score with them, and that pressure makes it easier for the defense to operate.
They had a top-five rushing defense because teams were forced to pass against them. While they did surrender the third most passing yards, they gave up the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league.
What’s more, they did all that for most of the season without their best pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7.5 sacks in five games.
8. Bears
The Bears' 17 passing touchdowns surrendered were the best in the NFL, and their 11.9 quarterback knockdown percentage was fourth best in the league. In other words, quarterbacks were worried about the Bears.
The defense was ranked 13th overall in total defense, and they gave up just under 22 points per game.
They have three guys with over 100 tackles, and all three are second-level players. Strong safety Kevin Byard led the way with 130 tackles, followed by Ty Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.
9. Commanders
The Commanders are in the middle of the pack in scoring defense at 23 points per game.
In 2024, they excelled at defending the pass. They had the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL and surrendered less than 190 passing yards per game.
The defense defended 60 passes, including five players with five or more. Cornerback Mike Sainristil led the team with 14. The Giants will have to deal with the Commanders twice yearly.
10. Saints
New Orleans is ranked 19th in total defense, and 2025, they will usher in a new era on defense as former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley takes over the defensive reins.
At 35, middle linebacker Demario Davis was the team's leading tackler with 136. Brian Bresee, the young defensive tackle out of Clemson, led the team with 7.5 sacks.
Still, there will be a lot of questions about this defense at the start of the season.
11. Patriots
The Patriots will have a new head coach but a familiar defensive feel since Mike Vrabel is related to former head coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots were in the bottom third of the league in total defense in 2024. That could improve with a renewed dedication to the run game that Vrabel is sure to bring.
The entire defense needs a shot of adrenaline. It has talented elements, but can it become a talented unit?
12. Raiders
In 2024, Las Vegas was ranked 26th in total defense. Middle linebacker Robert Spillane led the team in tackles with 158.
Maxx Crosby finished with 7.5 sacks but will need to prove that he was worth the Raiders' hefty investment in him.
The team is under new leadership from an old veteran head coach. Pete Carroll should bring energy, but can he bring improvement?
13. 49ers
San Francisco was 29th in total defense in 2024 and has added former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator.
The defense's overall philosophy should not change, but its execution should. Fred Warner just resigned and will return with his 131 tackles.
Leonard Floyd's 8.5 sacks and Nick Bosa's nine sacks led the team. Expect a bounce-back season for this unit in 2025.
14. Cowboys
Dallas was last in total defense in 2024. The entire coaching staff has gone, and there are many unknowns and questions.
What is known is Eric Kendrick’s 138 tackles, Micah Parsons’ 12 sacks, and Trevon Diggs' 11 passes defensed in 11 games.
The Cowboys have the elements to rekindle a top-ten defensive unit, so Giants fans should not expect a bottom-tier defense in 2025.
