Ranking Every Defense The Giants Will Face in 2025

The Giants will face many of the best 2024 defenses in the NFL this season.

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants schedule has been deemed the most difficult in the NFL. While they have to face during the 2025 season is impressive, the real reason the schedule is so tough is the defenses they face. 

In 2024, Big Blue will face the top seven teams in total defense, and one of them will have to face them twice. 

They will have to deal with many All-Pro performers and matchup nightmares if they want to achieve a better season this year. 

Let’s rank the defenses and consider what the Giants offense will be tasked with defeating in 2025. 

1. Chargers

Da'Shawn Hand
Chargers defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand during his days with the Dolphins / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Chargers' first line of defense is their offense and rushing attack. They will control the game and play keepaway with the football. They also have the best-scoring defense in the league. 

You can move the ball on the chargers but not get into the end zone. Last season, they gave up 24 touchdowns through the air and seven on the ground. 

2. Eagles 

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants must see this defense twice, which means you must see the rushing attack twice. The Eagles know how to possess the football, and if it is third or fourth down and there is a yard to go, then go ahead and extend the drive because they are picking that up. 

In addition to being the second-best scoring defense in the league, they are one of the best against the pass. They surrendered under 3000 yards through the air last season, and we have all seen what happens when they unleash that pass rush. 

3. Broncos 

Patrick Surtain II
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC cornerback Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos (2) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defense begins and ends with Patrick Surtain. He has become the spoiler for opposing receivers, and Malik Nabers will get his first opportunity to test his skills against the man who is considered the best cornerback in the business these days. 

As a unit, Denver finished third in total defense and only surrendered 18.3 points per game last year.

4. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This defense, orchestrated by old friend Steve Spagnuolo, begins from the inside out, and defensive tackle Chris Jones is considered the best defensive tackle in football. 

Defensive end George Karloftis is one of the most underrated ends in the game today. 

Cornerback Creed Humprey holds it down on the outside. He was named first-team All-Pro by PFF and second-team by the Associated Press. 

5. Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws the ball away under pressure from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Vikings won the game, 31-29. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings ranked fifth in total defense last season. In 2024, they were second-best against the run, trailing Baltimore. 

Minnesota is one of only seven teams in the league that has held opponents to an average of under 100 yards rushing. 

Their 93.4 yards per game was second-best. Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel finished the season with double-digit sacks. 

Cornerback Byron Murphy also had six interceptions and a forced fumble. 

6. Packers

xavier Mckinney
Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) is shown during organized team activities Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In the offseason, McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay made the best offseason free agent acquisition before the 2024 season in former Giants safety Xavier McKinney. 

He paid an immediate dividend to the team. The defense only surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air while intercepting the ball 17 times. McKinney accounted for eight of those interceptions. 

7. Lions

Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson runs out of the tunnel during the Detroit Lions season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 8. 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions' offensive efficiency is a deadly aspect of their defense. You have to be able to score with them, and that pressure makes it easier for the defense to operate. 

They had a top-five rushing defense because teams were forced to pass against them. While they did surrender the third most passing yards, they gave up the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league. 

What’s more, they did all that for most of the season without their best pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7.5 sacks in five games. 

8. Bears

Kevin Byard III
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) during the first half at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears' 17 passing touchdowns surrendered were the best in the NFL, and their 11.9 quarterback knockdown percentage was fourth best in the league. In other words, quarterbacks were worried about the Bears. 

The defense was ranked 13th overall in total defense, and they gave up just under 22 points per game. 

They have three guys with over 100 tackles, and all three are second-level players. Strong safety Kevin Byard led the way with 130 tackles, followed by Ty Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

9. Commanders

Mike Sainristil
Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Commanders are in the middle of the pack in scoring defense at 23 points per game. 

In 2024, they excelled at defending the pass. They had the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL and surrendered less than 190 passing yards per game. 

The defense defended 60 passes, including five players with five or more. Cornerback Mike Sainristil led the team with 14. The Giants will have to deal with the Commanders twice yearly.

10. Saints

Demario Davis
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans is ranked 19th in total defense, and 2025, they will usher in a new era on defense as former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley takes over the defensive reins. 

At 35, middle linebacker Demario Davis was the team's leading tackler with 136. Brian Bresee, the young defensive tackle out of Clemson, led the team with 7.5 sacks. 

Still, there will be a lot of questions about this defense at the start of the season. 

11. Patriots

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III joins the Patriots defense this season.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III joins the Patriots defense this season. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Patriots will have a new head coach but a familiar defensive feel since Mike Vrabel is related to former head coach Jerod Mayo. 

The Patriots were in the bottom third of the league in total defense in 2024. That could improve with a renewed dedication to the run game that Vrabel is sure to bring. 

The entire defense needs a shot of adrenaline. It has talented elements, but can it become a talented unit? 

12. Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 2024, Las Vegas was ranked 26th in total defense. Middle linebacker Robert Spillane led the team in tackles with 158. 

Maxx Crosby finished with 7.5 sacks but will need to prove that he was worth the Raiders' hefty investment in him. 

The team is under new leadership from an old veteran head coach. Pete Carroll should bring energy, but can he bring improvement?

13. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

San Francisco was 29th in total defense in 2024 and has added former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator. 

The defense's overall philosophy should not change, but its execution should. Fred Warner just resigned and will return with his 131 tackles. 

Leonard Floyd's 8.5 sacks and  Nick Bosa's nine sacks led the team. Expect a bounce-back season for this unit in 2025. 

14. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dallas was last in total defense in 2024. The entire coaching staff has gone, and there are many unknowns and questions. 

What is known is Eric Kendrick’s 138 tackles, Micah Parsons’ 12 sacks, and Trevon Diggs' 11 passes defensed in 11 games. 

The Cowboys have the elements to rekindle a top-ten defensive unit, so Giants fans should not expect a bottom-tier defense in 2025.

Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

