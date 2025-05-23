Ranking Every Running Game The Giants Will Face in 2025
One of the biggest keys to the New York Giants' success in 2025 will be their ability to stop the run.
It was an Achilles' heel in 2024, as the team ranked 27th in rush defense. They surrendered 136.2 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, a little over the league average.
Their issues were not all their fault. Part of the issues came because the offense could not sustain drives and, more importantly, put points on the board that would force their opponents to throw it.
Instead, they were behind in most games, which allowed the opposition to continue their game plan and grind this defense out.
In the offseason, the Giants added many players to the defense, almost all of whom were brought in to help clean up the run defense. They signed three run-stopping defensive linemen in free agency and drafted another.
They also signed a cornerback and a free safety with good tackling ability. Those additions, plus an improved offense, will be better able to help because, in 2025, they will face quite a few rushing attacks that will put their mettle to the test.
1. Eagles
The NFL’s best-rushing attack in 2024 has all the components returning, including a healthy Saquon Barkley and the still-alive “Brotherly Shove” that did not receive enough votes to be banned.
The Eagles' offensive line is one of the best in the NFL, and they take extreme pride in moving bodies out of the way. It will be daunting to stop this rushing attack twice this season.
Unlike 2024, the Giants must contain them twice in three weeks. 4.9 yards per carry feels low, but it is only low when you consider the number of times they ran a quarterback sneak to pick up a first down.
2. Lions
“Sonic and Knuckles” will be back and ready to roll in 2025 after David Montgomery was injured for the back half of the 2024 season. Unfortunately for the NFL, during that time, Jahmyr Gibbs confirmed the suspicion of many that he was one of the best backs in the NFL.
When both are together, you normally get Montgomery, with his 4.2 yards per carry, softening up the defense, and then Gibbs, with his 5.6 yards per carry, runs the defense until exhaustion. They are the engine that makes the offense so deadly and explosive.
3. Packers
The Packers' rushing attack is nothing fancy. They just believe in it, and they do not mind turning opposing defenses into believers.
Their 2024 free-agent acquisition leads Josh Jacobs, who once again started every game and put up great numbers.
He amassed over 1,300 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns on 301 attempts. He was a workhorse for the Packers and will be again in 2025.
4. Chargers
This offense is full of first-round linemen, controlled by men who invest in the run game. They have added a quality, big veteran running back and coupled him with a big, bruising rookie running back.
They signed former Steeler Najee Harris to come in and assume the lead-back role. Then, in the draft, they surprised everyone by taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the first round.
So, add to the offense two first-round running back talents to go along with quarterback Justin Herbert, who must also be respected as a runner.
5. Commanders
Washington was third in rushing in 2024. Quarterback Jayden Daniels's presence, as Daniels was the team's leading rusher, was a big reason for their increased rushing productivity.
They have a battery of reliable rushers with Brian Robinson Jr, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols. They also now have the services of Deebo Samuel, who could prove to be another dynamic rusher.
Even rookie Jacory Crosky-Merritt could be a factor in running the ball. It starts with Daniels, whose running ability allowed the team to rush for five yards per carry in 2024 and will make them a handful in 2025.
6. 49ers
It does not matter what you thought the 49ers' rushing attack was in 2024; remember that it did not include a healthy Christian McCaffrey.
They were the 12th-ranked offense without McCaffrey, so it is not difficult to project them as a top-five squad if he is healthy. His career has followed a rollercoaster of health, so after a season where he did not play much, he usually follows it up with a quality season.
Expect the rushing touchdown numbers to increase, and do not be surprised if you see an uptick from the 4.7 yards per carry the team averaged in 2024.
7. Raiders
The Raiders' rushing attack was not impressive in 2024, but they had significant issues at quarterback and inconsistency from their runners in the backfield, leading to their worst rushing attack in football.
This offseason, they brought in Pete Carroll as a veteran presence and head coach. They also addressed quarterback trading for Geno Smith and running back by adding the most dynamic back in the class, Ashton Jeanty.
He should be able to perform better than any of the four backs who received carries last season.
8. Patriots
The run game should take further steps forward with the return of Mike Vrabel as head coach.
His most successful teams in Tennessee all had quality rushing attacks, and he knows that the secret to the early success of the Patriots dynasty was the effectiveness of their run game.
The Patriots were ranked 13th in rushing in 2024, so believing they can take an even larger step forward is not a stretch.
Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson were a decent duo in the backfield, and Drake Maye also brought dynamics to the table as a rusher.
New England also grabbed Treyveon Henderson with their second-round pick in the 2025 draft.
He could usurp all the backs and emerge as the team's leader. He possesses a level of explosiveness that the others lack.
9. Broncos
The Broncos had the 16th-ranked rushing offense in 2024 but did not have a back that head coach Sean Payton truly believed in. In steps R.J. Harvey, the team’s second-round pick in the 2025 draft.
There should be no committee of backs this season, and when you pair the potential of Harvey with the dynamics of Bo Nix, they could allow this rushing attack to take a step forward.
10. Vikings
Minnesota was ranked 19th in rushing in 2024. That was partly because they had the sixth-best passing offense in the NFL.
They may have been too busy passing the ball to invest in the run game, or maybe the backs were not worth investing in.
The team's 19th ranking is understandable, but its nine rushing touchdowns rank it 29th in that category. Its rushing attack will not fear anyone, but the passing game does that.
11. Chiefs
This rushing attack has potential because, as a defense, you can never simply focus on stopping the run when Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback.
Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are there but do not be surprised if Elijah Mitchell emerges as the RB1 in Kansas City. In 2021, Mitchell ran for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.
Since then, he has been subjected to sitting behind McCaffrey and the running back roulette that San Francisco loves to play. More stability should allow him to inject some juice into the run game.
12. Saints
We all know how good Alvin Kamara has been in his career with New Orleans.
With all of the uncertainty and low expectations from the quarterback position, the question becomes how good Kamara will be when he is the only legitimate threat on the field for the Saints offense.
Unless something emerges during the season, this should be one of the easier teams to prepare for, even with a talented back behind the quarterback.
13. Bears
Chicago is entering the first year of the Ben Johnson regime, but they seem ready to run it back with a similar backfield as 2024 produced.
Everyone had the Bears poised to make a run at one of the higher-rated running backs in this draft. Instead, they grabbed former Rutgers back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round.
Johnson is familiar with DeAndre Swift and should know how to best utilize him, but is that going to be enough to make them formidable on the ground?
14. Cowboys
The Cowboys' running game is perhaps the most unsettled of all the Giants' opponents.
It seemed they were getting the run game together in 2024, but Rico Dowdle, who had a fantastic second half of the season, was not retained.
So, a question is, how are the Cowobys planning to replace his 1079 yards, or are they looking to replace at all?
It seems that the new regime is looking to bolster its passing attack. Javonte Williams seems set to be the team's lead back, but with the addition of George Pickens, we could see this offense returned to Dak Prescott’s hands.
He will need to cook because this rushing attack, as currently constructed, will scare nobody.
