Controversial “Tush Push” Play Survives Another Year
There will be no pushing out the “tush push” play from the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
NFL owners voted on whether to remove the play, which was made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, but also one that the Buffalo Bills have run with success. The league needed 24 votes to ban the play, but that fell short by two votes, the final tally coming in at 22-10, according to NFL Network.
The Green Bay Packers, who have been leading the charge in trying to get the play removed from the game, submitted revised and clarified language in support of banning the controversial play. The language states in part that pushing or pulling a runner “in any direction at any time” or lifting him to his feet would be illegal.
Those against the play argued about its dangerous nature, despite no clear data suggesting that it is any more dangerous than any other football play.
The Eagles, who have used the play since 2022, went 39 of 48 last season using the tush push to convert a first-down or score a touchdown. And of the nine times they failed with the play, they followed up with another “tush push” to accomplish their goal.
The Eagles celebrated their off-field win by posting a photo on social media of their offense lined up against the Packers' defense marked with the caption “Push On.”
In other league voting matters, the onside kick rule has been modified to allow for teams to declare an onside kick at any point during a game in which they are trailing rather than just in the fourth quarter. Teams will also be allowed to line up at the line of scrimmage, with the kicker, instead of one yard behind.
Also, the Detroit Lions, who submitted a proposal for playoff reseeding based on record, withdrew their proposal from the agenda.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.