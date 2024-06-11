Receiver Malik Nabers Bringing the Juice for Giants Offense
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers makes it look so easy sometimes.
On one play, for instance, during individual drills, Nabers made an Odell Beckham Jr.-like one-handed catch on a pass thrown by a Giants coaching aide, doing so with the grace and balance of a ballerina.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, Nabers delivered an equally impressive encore on a deep pass thrown by quarterback Drew Lock to the corner of the end zone, hauling the ball in against cornerback Cor’Dale Flott while easily staying in bounds for the score.
All part of a day’s work for the young receiver, who was the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft and continues to dazzle onlookers with his skillset.
"I believe a good impression," Nabers said when asked how he thinks his first spring as a professional has gone so far.
"When I'm out there on the field, the level of competition rises at its highest – because my competition, I bring the dog, I bring the juice when I'm out there."
This isn’t the first time this spring that Nabers has brought the dog or the juice, and the Giants are hoping it won’t be the last. In the former LSU star, New York hopes that it has found a receiver who creates headaches for opposing defensive coordinators to game plan against.
“I think he can be very dynamic,” said inside linebacker Bobby Okereke who has been part of the defense this spring looking to guard against the young wideout.
“He's been out there with the ones from Day 1, making big plays. I think he can be a very special player in this league. … He's going to have a great career.”
Quarterback Daniel Jones, who has yet to throw to Nabers in 11-on-11 drills because he’s being kept out of those as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL, must be secretly salivating over having a receiver of Nabers’ talents to throw to this season.
“I mean, he can do everything,” Jones said. “There is not much he can't do from a route-running standpoint. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and strong, fast, explosive, (and) catches the ball well.
“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us. He’s had a good spring. He’s looked good and made a lot of plays.”
For Nabers, it’s all in a day’s work.
“That's just me," he said. "When I'm on the field, everything I do is just me. I can't say, 'I can bring it to the NFL.' I can only just play at my level of competition. That was one of those days I was playing at a high level. I'm just glad I got to showcase that with the team."
Nabers is undoubtedly aware that he’ll be planted firmly under the glare of the New York spotlight. But he has bigger fish to fry, namely his specific game, and he continues to fit into the big picture.
“I feel like it's no pressure,” he said. “I've been playing football all my life. I'm just trying to stay up with the guys here. You know, put the competition those older guys want to see out of me. I’m just trying to be me and level up my game every day I'm out here.”