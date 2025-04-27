Robert Griffin III Slams Giants Over Quarterback Decision
Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III is not a fan of the New York Giants' decision to move into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Such was his claim made on his X account, in which he bluntly stated, “The New York Giants have no idea what they are doing at QB. Signed Jameis Winston only to sign Russell Wilson to start over him and then drafted a Rookie QB who will get minimal reps in his redshirt year behind those 2.”
Griffin added that he is a fan of Dart’s, but he clearly believes that the Giants shouldn’t waste any time getting the rookie on the field.
Griffin’s reasoning does not make much sense. Many teams have drafted a quarterback-in-waiting to develop behind their franchise quarterback. The Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. He sat behind Aaron Rodgers for two seasons before gaining the starting job.
The Kansas City Chiefs had the same plan when they traded up to the tenth overall selection in 2017 to pick Patrick Mahomes. After sitting behind Alex Smith for a season, Mahomes went on to win three Super Bowls with the team.
The Giants also did the same thing when they acquired Eli Manning in a draft-day trade. Manning sat for more than half a season behind Kurt Warner.
The difference is that Dart will not be the No. 2 quarterback. That will fall to Winston, leaving Dart as the potential emergency quarterback on game days.
Griffin added that by the time Dart is ready to step onto the field, there is a good chance that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will be gone if they don’t win.
The Giants traded their No. 34 overall pick, their No. 99 overall selection, and a 2025 third-round selection to get their Dart. Coming out of Ole Miss, Dart accrued 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions while completing 65.2% of his throws.
Last season, Dart earned first-team All-SEC honors for his efforts. He threw for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also finished as the second-ranked draft-eligible quarterback with an overall PFF grade of 92.5 and a big-time throw rate of 7.1%.
Dart was seen as a Day 2 prospect and was considered the third-best quarterback behind Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. However, he improved his stock throughout the combine and pre-draft process. Early in the mock draft season, Sanders was the favorite to be drafted by the Giants, but the Giants decided to go in another direction.
Heading into his rookie season, Dabboll told the media that Wilson would be the Day 1 starter. The plan will be for Dart to sit behind Wilson and Winston while continuing to develop.
When he’s ready, he’ll get his chance. Given that the Giants got him in the first round, they can gain an extra year with Dart, thanks to the fifth-year option in his contract.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.