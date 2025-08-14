Russell Wilson Praises NY Giants' Offense's Resiliency
If you’ve been paying enough attention to the New York Giants offense, or at least as much as its leader, quarterback Russell Wilson, has this summer, you’ve probably noticed that there has been something different brewing within this group as they prepare for the 2025 season.
At the surface level, it’s not hard to understand a renewed sense of optimism from within the huddle. The change of air started with a total revamp at the Giants quarterback position, one that finally cast away the yearly struggles of the Daniel Jones era and replaced them with the experience of two veteran arms in Wilson and Jameis Winston, followed by the hope of Jaxson Dart in the draft.
Yet, all of that has carried into how the Giants have looked when they step on the gridiron during the preseason. They’ve been playing with a lot more energy and enthusiasm than before, even extending into their ability to feel confident that they can overcome adversity when it strikes during competitive moments.
That was first seen last Saturday in the team’s first preseason contest with the Buffalo Bills. The Giants' offense was able to put up 30+ points for the first time in the preseason under Brian Daboll, but had to weather the storm of several bad throws or responses by the Bills’ unit to walk out with the road win.
Even as the organization shifted its focus to its two joint practices with the New York Jets in advance of their Week 2 preseason meeting, they had to prove to the opponent and themselves that they could be resilient once again. The overall effort from a touch-and-go team session reaped high praise from Wilson for his teammates.
Wilson, who has his finger on the pulse of the team, likes the progress he’s seen from the team so far this summer.
“I thought guys competed at a high level, both on offense and defense for us,” he said after the first of the joint practices with the Jets.
“There were a lot of good plays, some things we can always clean up with everything else, but I thought it was a great day for us, especially at the end.”
As the Giants inch closer to the regular season, establishing those winning connections will take much more than a simple pep talk in between plays. In Wilson’s mind, it takes what he coined a strong display of a constant relationship between the quarterback and passing targets.
In his long 14-year career, he has had numerous elements, including but not limited to communication and a vision before and after the bad plays and translating them into big-time positives on the other end.
It’s something that has allowed him to have a ton of success throwing the ball at different ranges in different cities while elevating the game of many receivers that he’s had the opportunity to work with, such as Johnson, who he sees the potential to be a serious threat over the middle this season.
And it’s something that Wilson has tried to pass on to his rookie understudy in Dart, who he believes has done a good job of soaking up all the knowledge of his predecessors and using it to his advantage. Not only to elevate his own game as he looks to climb the ladder in the pros, but the overall success of the Giants' offense as well.
“There’s like no secrets in the quarterback room. We always share information, and I think it’s important to help him with any questions or concerns he might have. I think he’s just learning every day, and I think it’s fun, we’re having a blast, we’re all rooting for each other just to be better every day.”
“We can continue to elevate our room, continue to elevate the team, and we get better as a team. We want everybody to be great and that’s what it’s about.”
