Several Giants Rookies Earn Mid-season Recognition
At the halfway mark of the 2024 NFL season, several rookies from the New York Giants have made a big splash for the squad—landing a spot on The Athletic’s 2024 midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.
Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. claimed top honors as an upcoming running back. His performances have been noteworthy, especially in games where he racked up 150 total yards and a touchdown in one game and 130 yards against Seattle.
Tracy leads all rookie running backs in rushing at the halfway point of the season, which is remarkable given that he only had 12 carries in September.
The Giants have dealt with injuries for most of the season, leaving a hole in the backfield. Tracy stepped into the starting role when Devin Singletary missed time due to injury.
He now has 442 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdown runs. Tracy, who played wide receiver in college, has been effective in the passing game and has kept a tight grip on the ball by avoiding fumbles thus far.
He stands out from the other rookie backs in this class thanks to his explosive performances out of the backfield. Tracy tops all rookies with 20 carries and 10-plus yards midway through the season. His contributions imply that he might be establishing himself as a key backfield player.
At the beginning of the season, Malik Nabers was arguably the best rookie receiver, but after missing two games due to a concussion, he’s currently the runner-up. Nabers is tied for second in the NFL with 84 targets (behind only Garrett Wilson).
Among rookie wide receivers, he is first in catches with 55, first-down grabs at 31, and second in receiving yards with 557.
Nabers has a 36.5% target share, the highest in the league. With at least 20 receptions and three touchdowns in his first three games, he became the first rookie wide receiver to achieve the goal in NFL history. Nabers will be at the center of any discussion regarding this year's most useful rookies as long as he continues to play.
The Giants' defense is the most encouraging result of the season thus far. Though he hasn’t been perfect, Tyler Nubin has done his part as safety and was named runner-up on the All-Rookie team. Halfway through the season, Nubin leads all defensive rookies in snaps at 553 and 57 tackles.
With a PFF score of 63.3, he ranks second among rookie safeties and is becoming a useful member of the Giants' defensive backfield. For Nubin to move up the ladder, he must play more consistently.
A few rookies didn’t land on the All-Rookie team, but they’ve done enough to receive recognition. Theo Johnson received an honorable mention nod at tight end alongside Elijah Chatman at defensive tackle. Chatman has contributed well on defense, notably with 11 pressures, showing his presence on the defensive line.
With both offensive and defensive contributions, these performances suggest that the Giants may have one of their most promising rookie classes in recent memory. Like any rookie season, there is still room for improvement and consistency.