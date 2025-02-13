Should Giants Consider Trade for Matthew Stafford if He Becomes Available?
The next few weeks will be critical for the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who could be headed for a divorce if the two sides can’t agree on a restructured contract for the quarterback. And the quarterback-needy New York Giants will surely keep an eye on those developments.
The Giants, who currently have Tommy DeVito under contract at the quarterback position, are strongly believed to be planning to add a veteran bridge quarterback and a draft pick.
The veteran bridge is just as important as the draft pick, perhaps even more so given that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll need to start winning more games in 2025 if they’re to receive an extension on the grace period that ownership gave them this year after a franchise-worse 3-14 record.
This is Stafford's appeal. Throughout his career, he has shown an ability to play above the Xs and Os and raise the talent around him, which would be an instant upgrade to the Giants quarterback position.
Adding Stafford to an offense that already has a No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, a promising running back in Tyrone Tracy, Jr., an intriguing young tight end in Theo Johnson, and a decent (when healthy) offensive line could be just the jolt the NFL’s 30th-worst offense last season needs to hit the ground running.
Stafford has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in four of his last five seasons, topping the 6,000-yard mark in 2021, his last full season played. In that same span, he’s averaged 11.75 interceptions (twice throwing under ten picks) and has averaged 27.5 touchdown throws.
Stafford still has enough mobility in his legs to get himself out of trouble if his protection breaks down.
According to NFL Pro, he executed 67 designed rollouts (second-most in the league) with a 14.9% pressure rate.
He finished with an impressive 72.7% completion rate (second-most) and a league-leading nine touchdowns thrown without an interception. He also had a pass EPA of +17.4, 16th best among his peers per NFL Pro.
Put a solid offensive line in front of Stafford, and there’s no reason to think that with the weapons the Giants have on offense (and will likely still add in free agency and the draft), this Giants offense can’t suddenly look a lot better than it has the last couple of years.
Fair Trade
If the Rams look to move Stafford in a trade, they presumably will ask about a first-round pick in return–after all, there’s no harm in making the request.
However, they’re unlikely to get that because, given Stafford's contract, the Rams don’t have the leverage on their side.
Stafford is due a $4 million roster bonus by March 19, which the Rams would have to eat if they cannot move him before. If they can trade him before then, they’d at least be able to recoup $4.33 million in savings, which is better than the $333,333 they’d save if they flat-out cut him.
From the Giants’ perspective, they should not be even thinking about giving up their first-round pick in a trade for another player.
Instead, a more Giants-friendly asking price for Stafford would be a second-round pick this year, one of their 2025 fourth-round picks, and a 2026 conditional second-round pick that turns into a first-rounder if Stafford plays at least 85% of the offense’s snaps.
The Giants, in keeping their first-round pick, can then use it on one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 3 if either is still on the board. If both are gone, they could go with Travis Hunter, who would instantly solve a huge need on defense.
But if the Giants do and sign a veteran cornerback in free agency–and that’s a real possibility–they could then trade down in the draft to acquire more picks to replenish what they would lose in a Stafford trade.
Depending on the scenario, they might even pick up an extra first-round pick that can be used in the 2026 draft if the Giants come out of this year’s draft sans a franchise quarterback.
Money Matters
Stafford's revised contract, which he signed with the Rams last July, has two years remaining. Those years will count for $49.666 million in 2025 and $53.666 million in 2026 on the Rams' cap.
If the Giants were to acquire him, those numbers would decrease because the Rams would have to eat the remaining two years of the prorated signing bonus ($16.166 million per year) that is part of the contract.
But the whole crux of the Stafford-Rams looming showdown is about the contract and him reportedly wanting more guaranteed money. If they were to acquire him, the Giants would likely rip up what’s left of his contract and give him a three-year deal with an out after two years.
The first year would see a lower base salary than the $23 million he’s currently due to make (the minimum would be $4 million since that’s what is guaranteed, and it’s unlikely Stafford’s agent would settle for anything less).
Put all the guaranteed money in the first two years of the deal so that the third year can be an exit year. If the Giants get their franchise quarterback this year, they can let the kid sit until he’s ready to play. If they punt on drafting a quarterback this year, they would still have a veteran under contract.
The Drawback
As with any potential trade, there are drawbacks, starting with why–why is a team looking to move a player? Why is the team no longer believing the player is worth his contract? And why Stafford, who led an offense that was the biggest challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles faced in the postseason?
In the Rams’s case, it isn’t all necessarily about money. Los Angeles has $38.331 million in total cap space and $35.703 million in effective cap space (for top-51 signings).
So why would the Rams want to part with him, assuming they don’t reach a new deal with Stafford?
The biggest issue, besides his contract, could be his durability. Although the 37-year-old signal-caller has logged over 1,000 snaps in three out of the last four years, he has also dealt with assorted injuries, including his back, thumb, elbow, and hip, just to name a few, that have kept him from playing a full season since 2021.
Would Stafford Be Worth it For the Giants?
All things considered, yes. Stafford wouldn’t be the long-term answer, obviously, but for a team looking to hit the ground running next year and get back to winning some games, Stafford should be able to accomplish that, barring injuries.
The deal breaker, though, is in the asking price. If the Rams insist on the third overall pick in the draft, the Giants might as well walk away and try to sign one of the pending free-agent quarterbacks with a history of elevating the talent around him.