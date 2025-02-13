Early Giants’ 2025 Season Prognosis Paints Grim Picture
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were each given a grace period by team ownership despite the franchise regressing over the last two years of their watch.
But with a lot of work to get the roster back on track and a brutal schedule of opponents that includes the AFC West and NFC North teams, one very early prognosis isn’t exactly painting a warm and fuzzy picture of what to expect.
In its forecasts for all 32 NFL teams, Pro Football Network has the Giants’ 2025 projected win-loss record at 4.5-12.5 with a .3% playoff probability, a .2% divisional probability, and a .1% Super Bowl probability.
Ouch, right? But hey, you gotta be in it to win it, and unless the Giants are planning to forfeit all their games next season, there is always a chance, no matter how slim it might seem.
But we digress. The biggest reason for the gloom and doom forecast seems to be the team's numerous roster holes, a group that PFN’s analysts don’t believe can be fixed in one season.
Starting with the quarterback spot, perhaps the biggest and most glaring need on the roster, it was argued that there is no franchise-changing quarterback in free agency or in the draft, leaving the Giants to instead focus the coming season on developing the influx of talent it’s expected to bring in.
The problem, though, is how long of a grace period Schoen and Daboll actually have. Team co-owner John Mara didn’t attach any specific numbers as far as a win total was concerned, but what he has been saying for years is that he wants to feel better about the direction the franchise is heading by the end of the season than he did at the start.
Unfortunately for Schoen and Daboll, that hasn’t been the case. Injuries have played a part in that, but those injuries have also exposed a lack of quality depth at some positions, such as the offensive line, which, after a strong start last seaso,n seemed to fade as the year went on.
Poor quarterback play was a big part of the team’s disintegration, with the gamble to stick with Daniel Jones and by-pass taking a flyer on a quarterback who, at this point, could have had a year of development under his belt and maybe would have been part of the solution at the position coming back to bite the Giants in the backside.
The Saquon Barkley decision also doesn’t look good for the Giants, though one might argue that he would not have accomplished what he did with the Eagles had he stayed with the Giants. Still, by gambling on the quarterback the way they did, when things fell apart, there was no Barkley to fall back on, although rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. seemed to come on strong as the year went on.
So, where do the Giants go from here? They have over $40 million in cap space and three top 100 picks in this year’s draft. But Schoen and DAboll also have a lot of pressure on them regarding having a razor-thin margin of error with their decisions.
And make no mistake about it. Every decision made throughout the season will be scrutinized from the moment it’s made as the Giants look to finally get the train back on the tracks toward relevance.