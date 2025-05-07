Should Giants Kick the Tires on Recently Released Wide Receiver Gabe Davis?
The New York Giants could upgrade their wide receiver core by signing the recently released Gabe Davis, whose time with Jacksonville was short-lived.
Last season, Giants receivers dropped 33 passes, which put them in a tie for the third-most in the league. They also managed to record just 2,550 yards and 12 touchdowns as a unit, with most of those coming from first-round pick Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton.
They were able to re-sign Slayton to keep last year's unit intact while adding veterans Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal as depth this offseason.
However, the front office did not add any receivers to the draft. Instead, they signed a handful of UDFAs (including Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins), leading the team to have plenty of question marks surrounding the position.
One of those question marks is 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, who is looking to change his career trajectory after two unproductive seasons. Hyatt has hauled in 31 receptions for 435 yards but has failed to record a touchdown.
He only recorded 62 yards on eight receptions last year, but his speed could be a factor with better quarterback play.
Still, the offense could use another dependable possession receiver for their new quarterbacks, which is where Davis comes into play.
The Jaguars waived Davis one year into a three-year, $39 million deal, including $24 million in guarantees. This comes a season in which Davis recorded career-lows in receptions (20), yards (239), and touchdowns (2).
The 26-year-old only appeared in 10 games last season after suffering a season-ending meniscus injury, which required surgery. The recovery timeline is six months, so Davis should be ready well before the start of next season.
The Bills selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCF. Joe Schoen, then the assistant general manager in Buffalo, was tasked with researching and scouting Davis, who became a reliable target for Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen.
Schoen was impressed with Davis throughout the pre-draft process and persuaded Bills general manager Brandon Beane to select him.
In his rookie season with Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. He would spend four years with the team, recording 163 receptions, 2,730 yards, and 27 touchdowns.
That included an AFC divisional round game in 2021 against the Chiefs, in which Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards and scored an NFL-record four receiving touchdowns.
Davis's familiarity with Daboll's offensive scheme would make for a smooth transition. He can also handle multiple receiving roles, including in the slot, where he logged 73 snaps last season.
While he gained a hefty payday with the Jaguars last offseason, Davis would not garner the same price tag now that he’s back on the open market. He is coming off a serious injury and an unproductive season. The Giants could take advantage of this and sign him to a team-friendly one-year deal.
