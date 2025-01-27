Should Giants Seek to Acquire Saints QB Derek Carr?
The New York Giants enter the offseason with a clear directive: address the quarterback position. The team has options to consider beyond the draft, and trading for quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints could be appealing because his veteran status and proven success would make him an ideal bridge quarterback as the Giants rebuild their roster.
Carr's situation in New Orleans creates an intriguing opportunity for teams like the Giants. In 2023, Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract but has failed to meet expectations and struggled to justify his hefty deal.
Reports mention he's unwilling to take a pay cut to remain with the cap-strapped Saints, making him a prime candidate for a trade or a cap cut. This scenario could play to the Giants' advantage, allowing them to acquire Carr without sacrificing significant draft capital if he becomes available as a free agent.
The Saints' issues run much deeper than Carr's time under center. Although his time with the Saints wasn't one for the books, Carr was not the problem. In 2024, he threw for 2,145 yards, completing 67.7% of his passes for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
While these numbers aren't elite, they're a significant improvement over what the Giants endured last season—especially when observing Carr's ability to avoid turnovers. The Giants passing game ranked near the bottom of the league, making Carr a viable option to get more wins on the board in the 2025 season and potentially save Brian Daboll's job.
The downsides of acquiring Carr include his tendency to hurry reads and rush throws and his lack of postseason success. However, he brings qualities the Giants desperately need: accuracy, experience, mobility, and proven success.
Before joining the Saints, Carr achieved four consecutive seasons with over 4,000 passing yards during his tenure with the Raiders. He also holds a career passer rating of 92.8, which is impressive considering the coaching and roster changes he has endured in the last several years.
While Carr may not lead to a postseason appearance, these stats prove he could help the Giants compete again.
Adding to the intrigue is the opportunity for Giants head coach Daboll to work with a quarterback of Carr's caliber.
Daboll's reputation as a quarterback whisperer began during his tenure with Josh Allen in Buffalo, where he helped develop Allen into an MVP-caliber quarterback. Daboll showed a glimpse of quarterback success with Daniel Jones in 2022 but, since then, hasn't had the opportunity to show off much of his coaching ability.
While Carr isn't on Allen's level, Daboll would have the chance to play to Carr's strengths with shorter, quick throws to secure downs and help Carr gain confidence downfield to take advantage of receivers like Malik Nabers.
Speaking of Nabers, the Giants' offense features weapons that could complement Carr's skill set. Nabers has emerged as an elite playmaker, Tyrone Tracy, Jr. provides versatility, and Wan'Dale Robinson continues to shine as a consistent slot receiver. With Carr at the helm, this group could achieve a level of production not seen in New York since 2022.
From a broader perspective, trading for Carr would give the Giants flexibility as they navigate their rebuild. While Carr may not be the long-term answer, his presence would allow the team to focus on other critical needs, such as investing in the offensive line, which would further support Carr's needs under center and set the Giants' offense up for the future.
Ultimately, Carr would be a practical solution for the Giants' quarterback room and act as a great bridge quarterback. The Saints—burdened by financial constraints—might benefit from moving on, while the Giants gain a veteran capable of elevating the team's performance.
Pairing Carr with Daboll and a promising group of young playmakers could provide much-needed stability as the Giants build for the future.