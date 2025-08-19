Should the NY Giants Trade QB Jameis Winston?
This summer, the biggest burning questions about the New York Giants have come down to the quarterback position. Who will start? When will Jaxson Dart play? Should the Giants trade Jameis Winston?
Giants head coach Brian Daboll answered the first question on Day 1 of training camp when he (again) declared Russell Wilson as the starter.
The second question was also answered, albeit indirectly. Suppose Wilson is the starter and the team is doing well. In that case, there is no need to rush Dart, the team’s No. 1 draft pick, onto the field, despite how good he’s looked this preseason in extended action that has come against mainly vanilla defenses, some of which haven’t had their top players in the lineup.
But the question about Winston is probably the one with the least clarity, the question having been raised again given how good Dart has looked in training camp and the preseason (hey, competition is competition and the guys on the other side of the ball are looking to earn their keep as well, right?)
Dart, as part of the master plan outlined for his development by Daboll, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and the rest of the coaches, has taken a lot of snaps both in practices and the games with the second-string offense, with an occasional snap with the starters thrown in there at random to see how the rookie reacts to the unexpected.
Still, that Dart has done well with his snaps has more and more people believing that the Giants should be able to move Winston to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a decent draft pick or two, which, of course, would be a welcome addition for a team that’s not getting any comp picks in the 2026 draft.
But should the Giants entertain the thought of trading Winston now and anointing Dart QB2, which in turn would allow the team to retain fan favorite Tommy DeVito?
Dart vs. Winston
It seems almost unfair to compare Dart, a rookie, to Winston, a 10-year veteran who has faced more complex defenses at the NFL level. But as much as both are in the first year of the Giants’ offense, let’s do a breakdown.
Gradewise, PFF has Dart graded higher (74.1) than Winston (62.3). But then again, the popular analytics site also has DeVito (82.4) as the highest graded quarterback on the Giants, ahead of Russell Wilson (80.0), so we can probably throw the grades out in this instance.
Where Dart, who has had 39 dropbacks to Winston’s 28, has bested the veteran (as well as the rest of the Giants quarterbacks) is in several statistical categories such as completion percentage (74.3%), passing yards (291), passing touchdowns (2), yards per pass attempt (8.3), and passer rating (117.7).
Dart also has a better average time to throw, getting the ball out in 2.48 seconds to Winston‘s 2.85 seconds.
Then there are stats where Winston and Dart are about equal. For example, Dart has produced 15 first downs to Winston’s 14.
But when it comes to evaluating, stats are only part of the picture. The question of decision-making is a significant factor in determining how far Dart is. He could, for instance, go 0-10, but as long as his decision-making process is sound and he’s giving the intended receiving target a chance to come down with the ball, that will go over well with the coaching staff.
Kafka noted that Dart is indeed still on track.
“I think Jaxson’s been good with the opportunities he’s had in terms of the run game, the pass game, obviously having some production downfield,” he said.
“I think he’s just really starting to put together some of the stuff on the offense in terms of just the plays, understanding what we’re trying to do on offense, and just really – he’s done a great job with the leadership part of that and making sure that guys are in the right spot.
“He’s working with guys in that second, that third group that may be young players, other rookies alongside him, other veterans that have played a lot of football as well, so he’s doing a great job of kind of leading the group.”
So should the Giants trade Winston?
Unless general manager Joe Schoen gets a sweetheart of an offer at the cutdown date, it doesn’t make sense to trade Winston to another team right now. There have been reports that teams like the Rams and Titans might have interest, but presumably Winston, if he were to be acquired by either, would serve as a backup.
Suppose he’s going to be a backup. In that case, he might as well remain in that role with the Giants, giving New York an extra layer of insulation at the most valuable position on the team until the coaches are 100% convinced that Dart is ready for the bright lights of the regular season.
But what about down the line? That’s when it makes more sense for the Giants to promote Dart to Q2 and then see if there is a trade partner for Winston.
The thinking is that injuries are bound to be a factor for some team, to the point where maybe the sense of desperation to acquire a quarterback who’s been there, done that increases what the potential trade partner is willing to part with in terms of draft assets.
For the time being, no, the Giants should not trade Winston unless, again, there is a sweetheart offer on the table, such as a Day 2 pick or a high Day 3 pick. Schoen assembled this quarterback room to ensure that Dart wouldn't have to be rushed out there before he was ready, which is what happened with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
It's better to let Dart continue to develop organically and then assess the situation as the trade deadline (November 4) approaches, before making any significant changes to the long-term future or parting with any insurance policies at a position where the current management regime appears to have it right.
