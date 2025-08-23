SI.com Makes Bold Prediction on When NY Giants Will Start Jaxson Dart
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has consistently insisted there’s no quarterback controversy in New York and that Russell Wilson will be the starter.
But the buzz around rookie Jaxson Dart has started after the team’s first-round pick put forth a strong preseason campaign that was arguably the best of all the quarterbacks from his draft class, creating questions of whether the Giants might need to alter their thought process regarding when the former Ole Miss standout makes his official NFL regular-season debut.
Gilberto Manzano of SI.com believes that the Giants could have Dart on the field as soon as Halloween, noting that Dart has “looked the part” of a future franchise quarterback.
“With all of the potential Dart has flashed, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that he’ll get a full redshirt season,” Manzano said.
“Daboll is protecting Dart by not rushing him onto the field, but he also doesn’t have much time to waste after back-to-back losing seasons. He also can’t afford to go through the growing pains of a rookie quarterback with such a grueling schedule in the first month of the season.”
Truth be told, Manzano’s statement about Daboll not having much time to waste after two straight losing seasons is one of the main reasons why, barring injury, Dart won’t be on the field any time soon. Were this Daboll’s first season, he might have had the luxury of allowing Dart to cut his teeth sooner than later.
But because this is Year 4 and team co-owner John Mara made it crystal clear at the end of last season that he was running out of patience, the last thing the Giants want to do is rush Dart out there and risk potentially undermining his confidence before he is truly ready.
That’s the plan Daboll took with Josh Allen in Buffalo when he was the Bills' offensive coordinator. Although Allen eventually got out there on the field earlier than Daboll and Bills head coach Sean McDermott probably would have liked, the circumstances were such that the Bills had no choice, given the depth they had at quarterback.
The Giants don’t necessarily face the same challenge, especially with Jameis Winston in the mix, should something happen to Wilson.
Taking the right approach
Daboll has it right with the plan for Dart. By naming Wilson the starter before training camp, he avoided the kind of drama Kevin Stefanski is dealing with in Cleveland.
It’s a move that protected Dart from being thrown into a full-blown quarterback competition and allowed him to settle in at NFL speed without New York’s usual national media microscope.
That decision has helped the rookie acclimate and develop at his own pace, which is probably why he's played so well, as he's playing with house money.
The Giants also have a tough stretch to start their 2025 campaign. In the first four weeks, New York faces the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Chargers.
That’s a gauntlet for any quarterback, let alone a team still figuring out its offensive identity. Two of these games are against division rivals and will have a significant impact on seeding and playoff chances going forward.
On paper, Wilson gives the Giants the best chance to survive that stretch. His experience and ability to make reads with his veteran savvy will be needed.
Wilson, who can still hit the moon ball, has historically started hot before cooling off, which could be why Daboll trusts him to manage the early schedule. If he delivers a couple of wins, the plan to ease Dart along should remain.
If the wins don't come, then that's when problems can occur. Week 5 against the Saints looms as a pivot point.
New Orleans could be in full rebuild mode and struggling defensively, making it the perfect soft landing spot for a rookie debut. By then, if the team is struggling, the calls for Dart could be too loud to ignore.
The larger question isn’t whether Dart is ready this season; it's more about whether the Giants can wait for him to develop. He’s shown enough in two preseason outings to prove he belongs.
He’s shown he can be accurate, decisive, and athletic enough to extend plays against NFL defenses. While Daboll deserves credit for protecting him so far, the calendar doesn’t leave much margin for error here.
If the Giants lose ground early in the NFC East, Daboll’s best move might be to play the rookie and lean into the future.
