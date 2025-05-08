Stats That Best Defines Giants' Cornerback Korie Black's Game
The New York Giants took a flier on Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black with the No. 246 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps enticed by his ball-hawking skills, willingness to contribute on special teams, and his experience.
Black spent five years in Stillwater, Oklahoma, finishing with 62 career games played and 38 starts. His leadership and veteran presence led to his teammates electing him captain.
Black appeared in 10 of OSU’s 11 games, exclusively on special teams, his freshman season, and was credited with three tackles. In the following years, Black would move up the depth chart but still be a key contributor on special teams.
Throughout his career, Black recorded three blocked field goals and returned one for a touchdown. As a sophomore, he ranked No. 3 in the FBS with three fumble recoveries on muffed punts.
The Giants did not just select him to play special teams, but believed he could also become a contributor in the secondary. Black racked up four interceptions and 19 pass deflections in 62 career games.
Last year, Black broke out and showcased his ball-hawk abilities. He ranked first on the team, No. 8 in the Big 12, and No. 53 in the FBS with three interceptions, and his 13 forced incompletions placed him tied for 13th amongst cornerbacks with at least 350 snaps.
He also had a career-high nine pass deflections, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention from the league’s head coaches.
In 2023, he allowed only 16 receptions last year to rank No. 3 among all FBS cornerbacks with at least 350 coverage snaps. He also led the team with five pass deflections that year.
Often, a seventh-round rookie is tasked strictly with special-teams duties. It should be no different for Black, as he will play on special teams while competing in a crowded secondary unit for defensive snaps.
The Giants added cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency to be the CB1 this offseason. Former first-round pick Deonte Banks, Andru Phillips, Cor'Dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins are ahead of Black on the depth chart and should receive plenty of playing time.
Black could start the season on the practice squad, but his leadership and ability to play special teams could keep him on the roster.
