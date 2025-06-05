Tempers Flare at Spirited Giants OTA 6
East Rutherford, NJ - Chalk it up to the heat of the moment, both in terms of the competition or the 90+ degree temperatures, or even both.
Whatever it was, the New York Giants’ sixth OTA ended with a sideline-clearing brawl, which appeared to have started when outside linebacker Brian Burns and offensive tackle James Hudson III went to the ground, engaging in some extra pushing with each other.
Burns removed himself from the melee, but his running mate, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor appeared to have continued the heated exchange, which brought both sidelines to the nucleus of the fisticuffs before the coaches finally got tempers to cool, though not before ending practice after that unexpected bout of energy shown by the players.
Afterward, the Giants downplayed what happened, chalking it up to just being competitive.
“It’s a violent sport,” Burns said. “Guys trying to get better –it's just tensions raised a little high heat, it's getting a little hotter so, you know, guy guys's getting a little more agitated, but it ain't that deep. We squashed it.”
“I think it's, uh, a competitive part of the practice,” added quarterback Russell Wilson. “I think we're all trying to, you know, compete and be the best version of us and everything else.”
Camp fights are nothing new, especially when the temperatures approach triple digits. While coaches and players likely would prefer that they not happen, they also try to look at things on the bright side.
“I feel like it's healthy, but at times I don't,” Burns said. “I feel like it's healthy to a certain extent, though. You still want to get your work done at the end of the day, but that competition and that edge that we need to have is needed.”
Wilson agreed.
“I think it's a competitive part of the practice,” he said. “I think we're all trying to compete and be the best version of us. Often, we have long practices, and things happen as we work.
“Every great team I've been on, there's been a couple of those. Our guys are all so connected, but that sometimes happens, but nothing to worry about.”
