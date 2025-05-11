The Biggest Life Lesson Giants QB Jaxson Dart Has Learned from His Mom
New York Giants first-round selection Jaxson Dart is taking life lessons he's learned from his mother, Kara, with him to East Rutherford for his rookie season.
Coming out of Ole Miss, Dart, who during the rookie minicamp told reporters that he’s never had to sit for any part of a season since he’s been playing organized ball, will be sitting to start his NFL career as he acclimates to the speed of the game, an the intricacies that maybe weren’t as prevalent at the college level.
The most significant transition will be learning a whole new offensive scheme and playbook, which is much different than what he ran in college while adapting to NFL snap counts.
But one lesson he learned from his mom, a former athlete himself who once ran track and played volleyball in high school, has helped him prepare for any situation: Be comfortable being uncomfortable.
"For so many years now, he has not felt comfortable. We have a phrase at our house: you have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Because so much of life is that," Kara said in an interview with the Ole Miss YouTube page, as transcribed by The Daily Mail.
Dart is used to being in uncomfortable situations. As a true freshman, he was thrown into the fire against Washington State in 2021 when USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered an injury in the first quarter.
He was spectacular in his first collegiate appearance, setting a USC record for most passing yards in a debut. He completed 65.2% of his throws for 391 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in the 45-14 rout.
Kara was sitting in the stands but could barely watch the game because of her nerves. However, she knew her son was ready for the moment.
"My first instinct was, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I'm going to vomit,’" she said. "Yes, in the end, you say hindsight, every one of those experiences made him better, but when you're in it and have this uphill battle, it is frustrating, scary, and daunting. Looking back, he is better because of it.
“We've talked about it, each game, how to balance the grit and the drive without making yourself go crazy. So I knew in his brain he felt ready to be in the game."
Not only does Kara give Jaxson on-the-field advice, but she is also influential in his off-the-field decisions.
Before starting a fitness-based program, Kara formerly worked at Nordstrom. She often gives Jaxson fashion advice and helps him pick out his game-day outfit, something he takes pride in.
"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," Dart told GQ.
“At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways. She worked at Nordstrom growing up, so she's always been a part of it."
After appearing in 45 collegiate games and amassing 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions, Dart will have a tough time not being on the field in his rookie season.
Although that will make him uncomfortable, it will ultimately pay off for him in the long term when he finally reaches a comfortable level.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.