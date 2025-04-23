The History Behind Giants' New Jersey Number Assignments
New year, new contract, new jersey number for Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Slayton, who, along with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, is one of the longest-tenured members of the current roster, has switched to jersey No. 18.
Slayton, who previously wore No. 86 since joining the Giants as a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, likely chose to. 18 because during his college years at Auburn, he wore No. 81.
Interestingly, No. 81, famously worn by receiver Amani Toomer and way before him receiver Ed McCaffrey, defensive end Jack Gregory, Hall of Fame defensive end Andy Robustelli, and end Jim Lee Howell, has been vacant for the Giants since receiver Alex Bachman wore it during the 2021 season.
Since Slayton joined the team, receivers Bennie Fowler, Da’Mari Scott, C.J. Board, and Isaiah Hodgins have worn No. 18.
The most well-known Giant player to have worn the jersey was punter Jeff Feagles, who started wearing it in 2005 after selling No. 10 to quarterback Eli Manning. Feagles wore the number until his retirement in 2009.
Here are the other jersey number assignments announced by the team for their acquired free agents, along with a little history behind the choices.
Quarterback Russell Wilson received No. 3, the number he’s worn his entire NFL career, from cornerback Deonte Banks, who switched to No. 2. The most notable Giants to wear No. 3 was kicker Pete Gogolak (1966 to 1974). No. 2, meanwhile, was previously worn by quarterback Drew Lock.
Safety Jevón Holland, nicknamed the “Snowman” partly because his preferred jersey number (8) looks like a snowman, received that jersey number assignment, the number previously worn by quarterback Daniel Jones.
Quarterback Jameis Winston received No. 19, the first time in his college and pro careers he’ll wear that number. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the last to wear it for Big Blue.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo will wear No. 21. Adebo wore No. 29 with the Saints; Tyrone Tracy, Jr. currently owns No. 29.
Cornerback Nic Jones will wear No. 31, the number he wore with the Chiefs for the last two years. No. 31 was also famously worn by Giants defensive back Jason Sehorn, who was chosen to announce the Giants’ Day 2 draft picks this year.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles received No. 44 after wearing No. 45 with the 49ers. Another Nick–cornerback Nick McCloud–was last to wear No. 44 for the Giants, whose other notable wearers include running back Ahmad Bradshaw, the late Doug Kotar (running back), and fullback Maurice Carthon.
Linebacker Chris Board received No. 49, the number he wore with the Lions in 2022 and during his five-year career with the Ravens. Linebacker/special teams player Matthew Adams wore it last year for the Giants.
Outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje received No. 52, the number he wore with the Cardinals. He previously wore No. 51 at Duke. No. 52 was last worn by linebacker Cater Coughlin and was famously donned by Super Bowl champion linebacker Pepper Johnson, who wore it from 1986 to 1992.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III received No. 55 after wearing No. 66 with the Browns. Hudson wore the double nickels in college for both Michigan and Cincinnati. Boogie Basham last wore the number for the Giants.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston will wear No. 57, last worn by linebacker Patrick Johnson, who left to sign with the Eagles. Giants Super Bowl champion Chase Blackburn was among the notable Giants to wear the number.
Offensive tackle Stone Forsythe received No. 70. Forsythe was No. 78 with Seattle and No. 72 in college. Yodney Cajute last wore the number for the Giants, also worn by the great Sam Huff (1956-1963) and Leonard Marshall (1983-1992).
Receiver Montrell Washington picked up No. 80, famously worn by tight end Jeremy Shockey and receiver Victor Cruz. Washington wore No. 80 with the Chiefs from 2023-2024 after wearing No. 12 in his lone year in Denver and when he first came to the Chiefs.
Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey will wear No. 81, once donned by receiver Amani Toomer and most recently worn by former receiver Alex Bachman. This is Humphrey’s first time wearing the number.
Receiver Zach Pascal will wear No. 83, which is his first time wearing the number. Tight end Lawrence Cger was the last Giant to wear the number, which dates back to 1946 when it was first worn by end/defensive back John Weiss.
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter will wear No. 96, the closest available number to what he last wore, which was No. 99 with the Jaguars from 2022-2024. Former defensive lineman Aron Watts was the last Giant to wear the number, which was also worn by Giants defensive linemen like Barry Cofield, Johnathan Hankins, and Jay Bromley, to name a few.
Last but not least, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris will wear No. 99. Robertson-Harris preciously wore No. 95 for most of his career; last season, he wore No. 98.
Among the notable Giants to wear No. 99 include defensive linemen Chris Canty (2009-2012), Steve DeOssie (1989-1993), and Leonard Williams (2019-2023).
The number, though, was most recently worn by kicker Jude McAtamney. According to the team’s website, he still has the number, though his is a red jersey since he’s a kicker.
