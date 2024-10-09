They're No. 1! Giants Defense Top Havoc Wreaker in New Analysis
Although the 2024 NFL season has yet to reach midway, the New York Giants defense has already hit its stride and is in mid-year form.
Per Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analytics, the Giants rank first league-wide in wreaking havoc, defined as “the rate of plays resulting in sacks, forced fumbles, interceptions, tackles for loss or pass breakups.”
The Giants defense’s season stats so far include a league-leading 22 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, 30 tackles for loss, and 302 tackles.
Giants coach Brian Daboll said he was pleased with the defense's performance during his day-after video conference on Monday.
"They made a couple of nice plays. In one play where we were tight on coverage, we got a penalty, but they caught it," Daboll said. "I thought our guys did a good job. Obviously, there are things we have to tighten up in all three phases, but nothing in particular."
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who leads the team in sacks with six, was asked if he’s amazed at how quickly he and his teammates have taken to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system, which is the polar opposite of what former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale ran.
“It's hard to ask me that question,” he said. “I don't really see a lot of stuff until the end of the season, the accomplishments. But right now, I've just got my head down and grinding.”
Outside linebacker, Brian Burns agreed that it’s been a process and praised the coaching staff for making the transition for everyone as simple as possible.
“(Defensive coordinator) Shane (Bowen) and the rest of the staff have been doing a great job of keeping it simple and easy to learn,” he said. “They kind of accommodate certain things.
“They're not stuck in their ways as far as if something doesn't work or something isn't really mixing with us, they're open enough to talk to us about it. So that's been great.
“As far as like the production that's been going on, on the field, you know, that's a testament to the players we have,” he added.