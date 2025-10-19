This Broncos Defender Would Be an Ideal Fit for NY Giants
The New York Giants and their fans are still riding high off their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Week 6. The feelings have been so euphoric that we have not heard much about the problems that the Denver Broncos, whom the Giants face in Week 7, present.
The Giants' defense still surrendered 283 yards passing to Jalen Hurts and company, four days after Spencer Rattler and New Orleans put up 225 yards.
Big plays through the air have been a soft spot for the Giants, and while the secondary has not been as bad as the perception suggests, it has not been great.
That is why the obvious choice for a player to steal from the Broncos is cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Physicality
Surtain is 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds. He is not some little dainty corner that the bigger receivers can bully around. In fact, it is the exact opposite.
Not only is he able to physically control pass catchers who are smaller than him, but he also has a knack for manhandling the bigger receivers.
When he gets on the line of scrimmage and decides to jam or pressure a receiver, he not only disrupts the route and throws off the timing and rhythm of the play, but he also intimidates or frustrates the receiver.
Ability to Pattern Match
Most may think Surtain is only physically imposing, but that is far from the truth. He is fluid in his movement and has elite agility. When he is covering receivers as they run routes, he knows how to stay attached to them.
He can change direction, recognize route tendencies, and receiver releases to identify the types of routes the receiver can run, and run them with the receiver.
His most significant attribute is his ability to get in and out of breaks quickly. So if the receiver gets out of his break slowly, Surtain quickly transitions out of his break to attack the football.
Receiver Skills
It is hard to believe that Surtain never played receiver, given his skills, but there is an alternate universe where he is one of the NFL's elite receivers.
He has an uncanny ability to track the ball in the air. He has excellent hands, and he easily catches the football. He knows how to high-point the football and snatches it before it can fall into the receiver's hands.
His ability to pattern-match stems from his skills as a receiver. He knows how to utilize his body to shield people from the ball.
He had four interceptions as a rookie, and offenses started avoiding him until last season, when he intercepted four passes en route to a "Defensive Player of the Year" award.
Impact
If the Giants had Surtain this week, he would give their defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen, the ability to lock down the Broncos' best receiver, Cortland Sutton.
Surtain will essentially take away the quarterback's first read on every play, or he will force the offensive coordinator to go to another receiver as the first read, which is a lesser option than the player Surtain is guarding.
He can then use the other defensive backs to bracket the other receivers while allowing the defensive front to focus on stopping the run.
When the Broncos do decide to pass, he can get the quarterback to hold the ball a second longer, which should put more pressure on the passer and possibly lead to more sacks.
That would also deepen the Giants' secondary and allow more coverage combinations in man or zone.
