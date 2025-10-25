This Eagles Weapon Would Be a Welcomed Addition to NY Giants' Offense
The New York Giants head to Philadelphia this weekend to run it back against the Eagles two weeks after their shocking upset victory in Week 6.
Several players had great performances in that game, but the Giants still lacked something. And as we prepare for Round 2, in a hypothetical world, we can look at Eagles players who could really help the Giants if they changed sides.
The first place many think about is at the receiver. The loss of Malik Nabers for the season and Darius Slayton, who will return to the lineup after missing two games, has left this group thin at the position to the point where they have been running large amounts of two- and three-tight end sets.
The tight ends have stepped up, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been a consistent, explosive element. However, the team still lacks a legit outside playmaking presence.
That is why A.J. Brown, who, although he’ll miss this weekend’s contest, makes a lot of sense as a player to steal from Philly.
Instant Offensive Firepower
Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL, so adding him to a fully healthy receiving corps would bolster their performance.
He brings 1,500-yard and 10+ touchdown ability. Last week, he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and in their week six loss to the Giants, he still caught six passes for 80 yards.
He is an elite, high-end producer capable of delivering massive output at any time. He can be effective at all three levels and would provide the Giants with an authentic WR1 and a true X-receiver.
Dissolve a Strength for a Rival
As good as the starting receivers are for the Eagles, the depth is pretty nonexistent. DaVonta Smith has 38 receptions, and Brown is second with 29. He is followed by tight end Dallas Goedert with 27, and then running back Saquon Barkley with 20.
The next Eagles wide receiver has only seven receptions. Those are really low numbers and speak to the lack of depth in their receiving room. If Brown were no longer on the team, it would definitely put a strain on their offensive artillery.
Jahan Dotson has never proven to be a legitimate WR3 on the team, so we know it would be difficult for him if he were instantly elevated to WR2.
This would make them easier to cover for the Giants, as they would have one less legitimate factor to game-plan against.
Bolster the Giants' Big Play Capability
Explosive plays have returned to the Giants' offense this season after a few seasons when everything on offense felt difficult to obtain.
Every scoring series needed to be an eight to 12-play drive. It was a difficult existence, but this season we see an emphasis on creating opportunities for explosive plays.
Since arriving in the league, Brown is first in the NFL in 50+ yard catches. We have seen him take slants the distance, and we have seen quarterbacks go bombs away and throw him the deep ball.
Brown’s ability would help continue pushing that agenda for the Giants, and his mere presence would loosen defenses and create more room for the rushing attack to take hold.
