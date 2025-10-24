Giants Tight Ends Delivering in a Big Way for Offense
When New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers went down on the MetLife Stadium turf in Week 4, clutching his right knee, it was feared that, as he was carted off with an ACL injury, any hope for a productive Giants passing game for the season was over.
Such has not necessarily been the case. While there is no question that Nabers makes for a much better Giants passing attack, the Giants have managed to keep their heads above water without their star receiver.
Part of that has been the change of quarterback from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart. But another reason the Giants' passing game has stayed afloat without Nabers is the tight ends stepping up.
Per NFL+, the Giants have used more 12-personnel on 40.8% of their snaps over the last three weeks, the 5th-highest rate in the NFL and nearly double the 24.5% they used the one running back, two tight end set in the first three weeks with Nabers.
The Giants have even boosted their use of 13-personnel; after using the formation on just one snap in the first four games, they’ve now used it 9.7% over the last three.
The boost has been particularly noticeable in the red zone. Theo Johnson has hauled in 5-of-9 red zone targets for three touchdowns, and Daniel Bellinger has caught 2-of-3.
That’s a significant increase from a year ago, when Johnson, Bellinger, and Chris Manhertz finished 1-of-2 in the red zone.
In addition, the two tight ends have combined for 17 plays of 10+ yards and four plays of 20+ yards, each player with a long reception of at least 40 yards.
The play of Bellinger, who until the Nabers injury was almost an afterthought, has been particularly impressive, even if the stats aren’t on par with Johnson’s.
The Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2022, Bellinger, has caught 10 of 11 pass targets this year for 173 yards, his best catch percentage so far in his career.
Over the last two seasons, Bellinger has caught 24-of-25 pass targets, and has never had a catch percentage of less than 86.3%, coming in his rookie campaign.
“Since Belly has been here as a rookie, he's done nothing but just been consistent in his approach, consistent with his play,” said assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
“Over the course of the last couple of weeks, Bellinger was part of the plan. And no surprise to me, he came up big in making plays and doing the right things in both the run and the pass game.
“(He’s) a guy that we're going to lean on and is one of the leaders of the group, and a guy that I have full confidence in.”
