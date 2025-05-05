This Giants Draft Choice Named Among Biggest Reaches in New Analysis
Throughout the NFL offseason thus far, very few topics have been as widely contested as that of the New York Giants and their questionable future at the quarterback position.
Those inside the organization knew that seeking out a quarterback at some point in the 2025 draft was a must, given the state of the room.
The Giants had signed Jameis Winston early and then pegged veteran Russell Wilson to leapfrog and serve as the team’s starter in 2025, but that pickup simply wasn’t enough to satisfy the long-term need.
Meeting the demand for a quarterback wasn’t just coming from above in the Giant's ownership. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll aren’t guaranteed their jobs beyond this season, leaving their chance at taking and developing their own gunslinger a now-or-never proposition.
After securing Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall, the Giants went all in on a quest to move up and did so, jumping to No. 25 to select their pick of the quarterback crop—Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart.
Dart, who was raising several draft boards at the time of the Giants’ trade to steal him, was viewed by the regime as the best fit for a developmental arm to learn behind the same mind in Daboll that once bred Josh Allen to his stardom in Buffalo.
They were intrigued by a few of his character and athletic intangibles and wanted to pursue him early, but that factor was seemingly not shared by everyone on the outside.
Pro Football Focus, for example, in a new analysis, labeled Dart among a slew of “biggest reaches” in the first round of the NFL Draft for getting chosen way too early compared to his overall prospect grade before the event started (131) and questioning his overall fit.
“After selecting Abdul Carter with the third overall selection, the Giants jumped back into the first round to draft a quarterback. Some thought it could be Shedeur Sanders, but New York landed on Jaxson Dart,” the analysis said.
“While highly productive (91.9 PFF passing grade in 2024), Dart is very raw, as the system he played in at Ole Miss doesn’t translate well to the NFL.”
When it comes to Shedeur Sanders, many believed the Giants and the prospect were a perfect match. Much of that was due to Sanders’ incredible accuracy in the pocket and his bravado in resurrecting two formerly struggling college programs at Jackson State and Colorado.
For the Giants, just having a game manager-type quarterback wasn’t entirely what they wanted. Nor did Sanders impress them with his character, with numerous reports claiming his private meetings with Schoen and Daboll did not go smoothly as he was highly unprepared.
On the other hand, Dart had a much more favorable process with the team and held many of the on and off-field characteristics that Daboll was eager to mold into his future quarterback.
By having Wilson and Winston in the same room this season, he should have all the time he needs to take Dart under his wing and transform him into a player who can transform the Giants' offense in years to come.
In terms of Dart’s “rawness,” it’s hard to say he couldn’t definitively fit into anything the Giants want to do under their offensive scheme.
Part of the reason they signed Wilson was to bring in a veteran who could push the ball downfield to their arsenal of wide receivers with vertical skill sets like Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers, who were often missed last season amid inconsistent play at the helm.
Perhaps Dart’s system at Ole Miss was a little simpler than what he’ll encounter in the pros, but he carries many of the same traits that can bring something to the Giants’ wish for a more dynamic offense.
He has a very strong arm, doesn’t mind throwing under pressure while staying focused on his downfield target, and can adjust by moving outside of the pocket with his legs.
Last season, Dart ranked among the top five in the nation in several categories of passes above 20+ air yards, including attempts (first), completions (third), yards (first), and touchdowns (first). He also had a big-time throw percentage of 23.3%, and only six of those throws had any significant turnover potential.
That’s what the Giants hope will translate into their team once Dart is ready to play, with the expectation that it won’t be until the 2026 season.
The only way that timeline potentially changes is if things go off the rails, and the regime needs the rookie to come in late, show some flashes, and buy them time to run with him again the following year.
As soon as that time comes, though, it’s more likely he becomes something positive than a complete bust and reach of a pick for New York. He has the persona and athleticism to thrive in the big city, which propelled him above the other options for the Giants.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.