This Giants Player Could Make Surprising Impact in 2025, Claims New Analysis
The New York Giants have experienced considerable disappointment as a franchise since their surprising 9-7-1 campaign in 2022, marking the first season of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime. Few have been more noticeable on the individual level than wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and his strange lack of a presence in their offense.
Hyatt, the team’s 2023 third-round pick out of Tennessee, came to East Rutherford feeling like he would become one of the best early splash moves made in the draft by Schoen and Daboll. He stormed into the draft after posting the best receiving sheet in college football to win the Biletnikoff Award as a senior and was one of the most electric targets in the deep game.
When the Giants selected Hyatt, they surely had hoped he would bolster the vertical abilities of their offense and add an extra set of explosive hands into the passing game. The only difference is two years have gone by with the 23-year-old on the roster, and he has barely scraped the Giants offensive leaderboards in either of those two seasons.
In 2023, Hyatt had a decent rookie year with 23 catches on 40 targets for 373 yards that finished fourth on the team while holding the longest average reception of 16.2 yards. Last season, he almost dropped off the map completely, just notching eight grabs for 62 yards and still waiting on that elusive first touchdown in the NFL.
Those numbers are nowhere near the same level of production and ability that the Giants saw out of the highlight reel receiver coming out of college. But is Hyatt’s lack of a leap in his first two years as a pro indicative of something with his game or another factor in the Giants’ offensive system that is failing him?
A new breakdown by CBS Sports suggests that it’s the former, particularly the quarterback position, that has been lacking consistency with Daniel Jones under center. With Jones now gone, it’s the reason why the outlet envisions the unheralded wide receiver as next in line for a surprise impact in the 2025 season.
“Things could be different for Hyatt in Year 3, though, with the Giants moving on from Daniel and bringing in three quarterbacks who love to throw deep: 10-time Pro Bowler Russell, one-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jameis and 2025 25th overall pick Jaxson, who led the college in yards per pass attempt (10.8) in 2024,” writer Garrett Podell said.
“Yes, OTAs are noncontact, but Hyatt appears to be building a nice early rapport with Wilson, who is slated to begin 2025 as the Giants starting quarterback. If New York can find consistency throwing deep now that Jones is gone, then perhaps Hyatt could take a major leap.”
It’s almost ignorant to say that the Giants offense didn’t have any semblance of a deep aerial attack with Jones commanding the helm during his six-year tenure with the organization. The part that Podell got right was that Jones’ problem was remaining consistent with his confidence in the pocket.
Jones was one of the best deep passing quarterbacks in 2022, also his best season as the Giants' main arm, during which he threw for 3,205 yards and scored 22 combined touchdowns. He attempted nearly 20% of his throws at a distance of 10-19 yards and completed 60.6% for 925 yards while going 43.5% for 359 yards and two touchdowns from 20+ yards.
Two seasons later, Jones would throw more touchdowns from intermediate and deep range, but he would garner less yardage and run into more turnovers (7 total) in the ten games before he benched. The decline was certainly not an arm strength issue but rather came from a lack of composure and navigating pressure, which led Jones to be quick to get rid of the football.
It didn’t help that Jones spent years playing behind a mediocre offensive line that was always marred with injuries and lacking the depth to give him proper time to read the field and extend the offense.
That meant there could have been that overworked sense of urgency in Jones’ mind to get the football out of his hands because he perceived pressure being always breathing down his neck.
What happened on the other end was that players like Hyatt, who are more known for their vertical speed, were often getting overlooked for easier check-down looks, and he wound up putting very little into the offense that he’s been a part of for two seasons now.
None of that changed with the other three gunslingers who took over either, leaving Hyatt frustrated with the team as the 2024 season silently ended in disappointment.
Some figured the displeasure would lead to a split between the Giants and Hyatt, potentially around the time of the draft.
Nothing came of it, and while it still could be ahead of the deadline this season, Hyatt remains a critical piece within the huddle and one that Russell Wilson sees potential in, hoping to get more involved on Sundays with his vertical skillset.
There have already been some promising signs in OTAs as Hyatt looks more engaged in the offense and builds that early connection with his new signal caller, one who ranked among the top five quarterbacks in deep passing grade last season.
It projects a much different outcome for Hyatt and the company this year, as the Giants have three explosive weapons in Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, who can line up on the perimeter.
The Giants know they need a more explosive offense to keep themselves alive in many of their games, which will feature some of the game’s elite opposing offenses.
Falling back on their defense, albeit a much-improved one that will get to the quarterback, will not be enough to garner the drastic changes in production they’re seeking to find in 2025 to prevent sweeping changes.
Hyatt’s arrival two seasons ago had that prospect in mind, but they just didn’t have the right pieces within their offense to make the most of him. They now do, and it’s time for Hyatt to find that breakout year if he wants to remain a long-time face in the franchise.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us onFacebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag,you can do so here.