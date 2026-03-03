The One NY Giants Player Who Desperately Needs a Change of Scenery

There is a widely held notion that John Harbaugh can instantly revitalize the New York Giants' roster. That could apply to veterans like Dexter Lawrence II, Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, or even young guys like Andru Phillips, Theo Johnson and John Michael Schmitz, but a Super Bowl-winning head coach is not going to help everyone.

Some players simply have no pathway to a long-term role with the franchise, and the only way to salvage their NFL career is by landing on a different team. Jalin Hyatt needs a fresh start pronto.

Although the 24-year-old wide receiver is still under contract for another season, it has become painfully clear that there is no spot for him on the Giants' offense.

If Hyatt cannot draw more than 14 targets on a thin pass-catching unit that was missing Malik Nabers for most of the campaign, then he is unlikely to ever post worthwhile production with the team. A new coaching staff can only do so much.

A breakup seems inevitable. New York can create $1.517 million in cap savings while carrying less than $273,000 in dead money, per Over the Cap. Therefore, it may only be a matter of time before Big Blue cuts Hyatt.

Jalin Hyatt has floundered with NY Giants

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) commits pass interference against New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) on a pass play during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants will welcome back Nabers at some point and could re-sign Wan'Dale Robinson, scoop up a different free agent like Alec Pierce or draft a prospect either in the first or mid rounds. There will be few opportunities left for Hyatt.

The former Tennessee star's best chance at saving his career, if it is not already too late, is by catching on with another squad and having a productive training camp. He is still young, so perhaps a new environment will allow him to tap into his potential.

Keep in mind that Jalin Hyatt won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the most outstanding college wideout, so he did enter the NFL with some credentials. Giants general manager Joe Schoen definitely believed in the 6-foot native of South Carolina, hence why he traded up to grab him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hyatt actually put some good tape together in his rookie season, posting 23 receptions for 373 yards. Unfortunately, his stock has taken a nosedive over the last two years. He faced work ethic concerns in the past and still does not have a touchdown through 41 games.

Assuming that Harbaugh moves on from the Unanimous All-American, Hyatt's Big Blue tenure will end with 36 catches and 470 receiving yards. One is not guaranteed a second chance after posting those type of numbers, but maybe he can get a lucky break and rediscover his spark.

Those things are not going to happen in a Giants uniform. Hyatt must devote himself to becoming a more disciplined and focused wide receiver. A critical offseason is already underway, and a possible auditioning period could be right around the corner.