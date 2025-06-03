This Matter Named Giants' Biggest Unresolved Question
There are multiple questions that the New York Giants still need to answer, such as the quarterback room and when Jaxson Dart will be ready, as well as whether the offensive line can hold up to the rigors of the upcoming slate of opponents.
The wide receiver room also contains plenty of uncertainty beyond Malik Nabers. Wan'Dale Robinson tallied just 7.5 yards per reception and a stunningly low average depth of target of 5.1 yards.
Darius Slayton has not had the surest hands, and Jalin Hyatt was almost non-existent last season. While Russell Wilson could help with some of these issues, there is cause for concern.
But the biggest unresolved question for the Giants ahead of the 2025 season, in the opinion of Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus, involves the distribution of snaps at edge defender, where the Giants have Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter.
Will the Giants be able to feed everyone?
Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will need to get creative when utilizing the strengths of two-time Pro Bowler Burns, lauded rookie Abdul Carter, viable contributor Thibodeaux, and key depth piece Chauncey Golston (if there are plans to deploy Golston in a two-point stance).
Distributing meaningful reps to the entire unit could prove challenging.
Locker acknowledges that Burns' track record practically guarantees him a prominent role on the defensive front from the jump. He is less sure about the other edge rushers, however.
"How (head coach) Brian Daboll chooses to deploy Carter and Thibodeaux — maybe even sliding one inside on occasion — will be fascinating," Locker mused.
When general manager Joe Schoen selected Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the implication was that he would line up on the outside. His eye-popping explosiveness and flexibility make him quite a powerful weapon.
However, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year's versatility could enable him to slide over to the inside if necessary. He fared well at off-ball linebacker for Penn State and still managed to accumulate 11 sacks at the position across two years.
If Carter is asked to adjust once again, he should have the tools to make it work. Thibodeaux could then continue to operate on the edge without risking a dip in production elsewhere. But should a potentially transformative talent have to accommodate anyone?
Several draft analysts ranked Carter as the top prospect in the entire draft class. Wherever he plays, Bowen must maximize his talents while also taking advantage of the bounty of riches he has with the other pass-rushing options on the team.
In past years, when the Giants have had a deep pass-rushing unit, they have found success. Will this year prove to be the same? Giants fans can only hope it is.
