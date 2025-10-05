This New Orleans Defender Would Be an Ideal Addition to NY Giants Lineup
The New York Giants play the winless New Orleans Saints this Sunday, and most Giants fans are excited to see if the team can build off an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
While this defensive line has shown that it can be extremely disruptive in the backfield, especially against the pass, it is difficult to ignore teams continually running the ball at will.
The Saints have a player who would fit perfectly on that defensive line and provide extra value as a leader and mentor if the Giants could steal him: Cameron Jordan, a 15-year veteran who has shown no signs of slowing down.
Jordan is already pacing to have one of his best seasons in some time. He already has 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. Add that to his 2.5 sacks, and you can see how that effectiveness can benefit any defensive front.
Size and athleticism on the interior
Jordan is a 6-foot-4, 287-pound defensive end for the Saints, but he plays on the interior as well. On this Giants team, his presence would provide the missing piece to this defensive front, an interior running mate to pair with Dexter Lawrence.
He is big, strong, and explosive, which helps him win those interior matchups against the bigger, more violent guards, and he can also use his quickness to beat them off the line.
That allows them to play their three edge rushers as a true platoon or even still use Abdul Carter as an off-ball blitzer or spy.
Jordan’s ability to play the run and pass on the interior would also make him the perfect mentor for Darius Alexander, who could look at him as the blueprint for the type of player he needs to be in the league.
Creates depth and matchup issues
Jordan’s presence would truly create real depth. Because he can be a legitimate pass rusher on the interior, the Giants no longer need to put one of their edge rushers on the inside to produce an interior rush.
This means they can truly create a rotation with Burns, Thibodeaux, Carter, and Golston on the edge.
They can also rotate Jordan on the interior with Lawrence, Nunez-Roches, Robertson-Harris, and Alexander.
It would give them a chance to create a more run-heavy unit as well as multiple pass rush crews. This should enhance the overall effectiveness of the defense.
Less wear on players’ bodies
Jordan helps to create depth on the edge as well as the interior. His presence frees up another interior lineman to come off the bench. It also allows the edge rushers to never have to regularly line up inside as a pass rusher.
We have not seen that level of depth in quite some time. In 2024, both Lawrence and Thibodeaux missed significant time due to injuries. While Azeez Ojulari performed well in Thibodeaux’s absence, the same can’t be said when Lawrence was out, and it eventually eroded the entire defensive line.
With Jordan, nobody needs to get overworked. The rotation they can create on the edges will keep them fresher, allowing them to rush with more burst, and the teams can even bring in other options in run defense.
The defensive interior would have its load significantly lightened as they are employed based on the team's needs.
No wasted reps or reasons to feel like you have to power through. Not with all of these talented bodies waiting to go.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.