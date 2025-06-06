This Player Named Giants' Best Ahead of 2025 Season
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, to no one's surprise, was named the Giants' best player, according to Pro Football Network.
Despite only appearing in 12 games last season due to a season-ending elbow injury, Lawrence recorded a career-high nine sacks, which also led the team. His nine sacks through seven weeks were the highest total by a Giants defender in that period since Michael Strahan recorded 12.5 through the first seven weeks of the 2001 season, the year he set a new NFL record for sacks with 22.5.
The 27-year-old Lawrence finished the season with a 12.5% pass-block win rate despite leading the league in bull-rush win rate (58.82%) throughout the first seven weeks of the season.
Lawrence also added 44 total tackles, eight tackles for losses, and a forced fumble. He was also among the league's best defensive linemen against the run, ranking second with a PFF run grade of 83.8.
His production is quite impressive, considering the amount of double teams Lawrence saw in such a short period. Through seven weeks, he was double-teamed on 63.3% of his pass rushes, which was the highest rate faced by any player since at least 2018 (min. 100 pass rushes).
Lawrence has piled up 30 sacks, 310 total tackles, 36 tackles for losses, 11 pass deflections, and five forced fumbles in 92 games (85 starts) since being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would develop into one of the premier nose tackles in the league.
From 2022-23, he was the highest-ranked defensive lineman against the run and pass rush, according to PFF. Lawrence accrued 81 total pressures when lined up as a nose tackle in those two seasons. No other player had more than 16.
He has also been selected to three Pro Bowls, including a selection this season, and earned two Second-Team All-Pro honors.
The Giants have a handful of talent after a successful offseason. They already had two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, a bookend left tackle in Andrew Thomas, and Malik Nabers, who endured a very successful rookie campaign and could become one of the best receivers in the league.
Big Blue also added cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland in free agency and selected blue-chip prospect edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft.
Still, it's fair to wonder if any of those players might have the same impact on the team as Lawrence.
Once Lawrence was ruled out for the season, the team finished with a 46.1 run-defense grade, recording just four tackles for loss and one sack, which showcased his importance on the interior of the line.
The Giants selected defensive lineman Darius Alexander in the third round of the draft. The trio of Giants edge rushers, along with Alexander, should help relieve some of the pressure Lawrence regularly faces. He could see fewer double teams this season, which could lead to a career season for him.
