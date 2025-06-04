This Player Named Most Underappreciated Giant by NFL.com
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason, which could be a steal considering the impact he has had on the offensive line.
Before the arrival of Eluemunor, the offensive line was a mess. The line allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in league history since sacks became a tracked stat in 2023.
Eluemunor initially signed to be a guard but moved outside to right tackle when Evan Neal suffered a setback in his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery and has anchored that position since. His reliability has given the coaching staff the ability to work on converting Neal to a guard.
In the early part of the season, the line showed improvement, with the veteran tackle playing a key role in its development. Through six games, Eluemunor allowed no sacks, five quarterback hits, and six hurries.
He also had a pass-block win rate of 92.43% at right tackle, which placed him in the top 20 amongst offensive tackles with a minimum of 75 snaps.
However, once left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending injury against the Bengals, the unit’s progress declined, that is, until the coaches moved Eluemunor to left tackle to calm down the disruption.
In six games at left tackle, Elumenor allowed two sacks, two quarterback hits, and five hurries. His versatility and reliability have resulted in NFL.com naming him the Giants' most underappreciated player from last season.
Eluemunor is steady in the passing game, but if PFF is to be believed, he needs to continue working on his craft in the run game. His 56.9 run block grade in 2024 ranked 93rd out of 140 tackles, which significantly impacted his overall PFF grade.
Eluemunor did manage to record a season-high 82.8 run block grade in his first start at left tackle against the Panthers. And he finished third amongst Giants linemen behind Greg Van Roten and Thomas, who only appeared in six games this season, in overall PFF grade.
Eluemunor, who played his college ball at Texas A&M, is expected to shift back to right tackle for the upcoming season, while Thomas will resume his left tackle responsibilities.
Eluemunor also offers experience at guard, having appeared in 41 games and has logged six starts inside. This is noteworthy should the Giants want or need to, at some point, give Marcus Mbow snaps at right tackle at guard.
Eluemenor only has one year left on his current contract. At 30 years old, he still has plenty of football left in him.
It’s unknown if the Giants plan to extend him, a decision unlikely to be made before this coming season ends, but given his value to the offensive line, it would be hard to see them not offering him a chance to come back after 2025.
