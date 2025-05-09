This UDFA Could Make Big Impact for Giants
Often, undrafted free agents (UDFAs) aren't expected to contribute to the team. However, the New York Giants have had numerous UDFAs become influential playmakers on Super Bowl-winning teams.
Receiver Victor Cruz went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft but was a key contributor to the 2012 Super Bowl run and even caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl XLVI victory over the Patriots. In his 2012 breakout season, Cruz racked up 82 catches for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns while earning Second-team All-Pro honors.
Cruz spent six seasons in New York and ranks 11th in receiving yards (4,549), 12th in receptions (303), and 17th in receiving touchdowns (25) in franchise history.
Linebacker Chase Blackburn, undrafted in 2005, also recorded a crucial interception in the victory.
Tight end Jake Ballard, undrafted in 2010, recorded 601 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts and caught two receptions for 10 yards before suffering an ACL injury in the Super Bowl.
So, who’s next for the Giants? According to Pro Football Network, safety Makari Paige could become a key contributor for the Giants this season.
"Makari Paige brings the kind of size, versatility, and football intelligence that makes him an intriguing NFL safety prospect,” the analysis noted.
“A four-year contributor for Michigan, Paige played a central role in one of the nation's most complex and effective defenses. At 6'4", 208 pounds, Paige has rare length for a safety and moves like a much smaller player.”
The Giants' secondary is a bit crowded after the additions of Jevon Holland, Paulson Adebo, and seventh-round pick Korie Black. They join Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, Cor'dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins III in the defensive backfield.
A key factor in Paige's making the roster will be his defensive versatility and special teams experience. Last season, he logged 222 snaps as a free safety, 252 snaps as a slot corner, and 127 in the box as a linebacker.
Paige also appeared in 15 games in his first two seasons at Michigan, mainly on special teams, before becoming a key part of the defense in his last three seasons. Even while playing fewer special teams snaps, he made his presence felt and even blocked a field goal attempt last season.
In his final three seasons in Ann Arbor, Paige appeared in 38 games and recorded 127 tackles (59 solos). The Swiss Army knife also added 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a sack.
The 23-year-old is seasoned, having played 53 games across his five-year collegiate career, some of which were in the biggest atmospheres in college football. This included a College Football Playoff run and a Championship win in 2024, in which Paige was a main part of the defense.
While he needs to improve, Paige's ability to play multiple positions, including special teams, should keep him on the roster. He can continue developing to become a rotational player while contributing to special teams.