Three New York Giants UDFAs With Best Chances to Make an Impact
The New York Giants nailed the 2025 NFL Draft and added undrafted free agents who will compete for roster spots and practice squad designations afterward.
Of that group that has signed undrafted free agent contracts or been invited to rookie camp, here are the most likely candidates who can stick around.
South Carolina CB O’Donnell Fortune
I thought that O’Donnell Fortune would have been drafted by a zone-heavy team late on day three due to his SEC experience and traits on film. Unfortunately, he isn’t a plus-athlete, and it felt like this draft, especially, saw good players without that athleticism go undrafted.
Fortune has above-average height and length to play on the outside, but he likely needs to add some weight to his wiry frame.
If he can add weight without becoming any worse of an athlete, he could become a legit depth piece for the secondary that can bring boom-bust plays to the table. Fortune had seven interceptions and eight passes broken up to just five touchdowns allowed in his career.
Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins
After spending the first few years at Clemson, Collins transferred to Notre Dame for his final year of college ball.
Production fell off for Collins in one of the country's least impressive passing offenses, partially due to the scheme but also Riley Leonard’s inconsistent play.
At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, Collins has the size to line up on the outside at the next level and latch on as a bottom-of-the-roster receiver or practice squad candidate.
His game has apparent weaknesses, such as his inability to create separation consistently and his struggle with drop issues, but the drops are a correctable issue.
I like the way Collins runs routes with varied tempo. If the drop issues get cleared up, he’s worth at least a practice squad opportunity.
Montreal EDGE Jeremiah Ojo
Many Giants followers, including me, had never heard of Jeremiah Ojo before his signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. Still, he’s a guy that we might want to familiarize ourselves with.
Coming from Canada, there’s a noticeable difference in the level of talent he faced throughout his career, but one thing that translates globally is athleticism.
Ojo dominated the CFL Combine and put up testing numbers that would’ve had him in the top ten for almost every athletic test.
However, he’s not just a Combine warrior. When you turn on his film, you see that Ojo plays like a true athlete.
Ojo will need a lot of development, and he’s short for an NFL edge rusher, but his athletic traits are intriguing enough to give him a shot there and maybe even a look as an off-ball linebacker.
