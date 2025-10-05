Three NY Giants Named to The Athletic's Early All-Rookie Team
Following the quarter mark of the NFL season, three New York Giants rookies have been recognized on The Athletic’s early all-rookie team: outside linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and running back Cam Skattebo.
Carter has rotated between off-ball linebacker and edge defender; however, in Week 4, he excelled as an edge defender. His eight pressures and five quarterback hits against the Chargers not only played a role in the Giants’ win but also cemented his status as the top rookie edge rusher through four weeks.
At quarterback, although Tennessee Titans rookie signal-caller Cam Ward walked away with top honors, Dart was recognized as the runner-up.
In Week 4, Dart completed 13-of-20 pass attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown through the air, also adding 54 yards on 10 carries and a score on the ground.
Skattebo received an honorable mention, with Chargers running back Omarion Hampton earning the top running back spot.
Skattebo was the Giants’ lead back in Week 4, rushing 25 times for 79 yards and catching both of his receptions for 11 yards. So far this season, Skattebo has 48 carries for 181 yards and two rushing touchdowns, which leads the Giants in all three categories.
Rookies are playing a big role for the Giants
When the Giants' general manager, Joe Schoen, drafted Carter, Dart, and Skattebo, it was with the expectation that all would contribute at some point. And so far, they’re delivering on their pedigree.
Skattebo has seen his role increase steadily week by week, utilizing a physicality in the run game that is reminiscent of Giants backs of the past. His 181 yards rushing on the season is the fourth most in the NFL amongst rookies, trailing only Ashton Jeanty (282 yards), Hampton (270 yards), and Quinshon Judkins (237).
Dart made his debut as the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 4. He led the team to their first turnover-free performance since Week 1 and their best third-down conversion percentage (46.67%) of the season.
The lack of turnovers and efficiency on third down was largely due to Dart and Skattebo working well in tandem. They combined for 133 yards on the ground, giving the Giants a rushing attack that hadn’t been seen from the offense before this week.
The talent that Carter possessed coming out of the draft was undeniable. However, the instant impact he has been able to make is an early validation of Schoen's decision to select him third overall.
Carter hasn’t been the Giants’ most impactful pass rusher; that is most likely Brian Burns. However, his impact has been more notable than any other rookie edge rusher in his draft class.
Per Pro Football Focus, Carter has 19 quarterback pressures on the season, which leads all rookie edge rushers. Carter is also one of three rookies overall with 10+pressures, behind James Pearce Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons (11) and tied with Mykel Williams of the 49ers (10).
Dart, Carter, and Skattebo have all found personal success so far this season, and each played a part in the Giants’ Week 4 victory. Barring unforeseen change, all three will continue to play an important role for the Giants as the season goes on.
