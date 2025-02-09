Titans Reportedly Open to Trading Out of First Spot; How That Could Affect the Giants
The NFL draft is still a ways away, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of mock drafts or rumors from emerging since the NFL regular season ended last month.
A new report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano concerning the Tennessee Titans, holders of the first overall pick in the draft, could very well be of interest to the New York Giants, particularly if they are looking to snag one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterbacks in the draft.
Graziano reports that the Titans may be open to trading out of the top spot. Without him going any further, it is probably safe to assume that if such a trade were to come to fruition, the Titans’ trade partner would most likely be another quarterback-needy team looking to ensure it gets its quarterback of the future.
For the Giants, who pick third in the order, that’s potentially bad news. If their top pick at quarterback, whoever that might be, goes off the board before they go on the clock, it’s hard to say for sure if they would be happy with whoever of Ward and Sanders doesn’t get selected–that is, unless the Cleveland Browns, who pick second, decide to grab a quarterback, leaving the Giants with having to pivot in a different direction.
Such a scenario, while not ideal, also wouldn’t be totally catastrophic for the Giants so long as they get a solid veteran quarterback in free agency capable of winning some games.
This year’s quarterback class remains rather thin thanks to several prospects who were thought to be entering the draft deciding to return to school for one more year. That would make next year’s class a bit deeper, with more options that might convince the Giants to wait to select their next franchise signal caller.
There is another angle here to consider, and that is the Titans, who, like the Giants, need a quarterback for the long run. They could be in direct competition with New York for a veteran free agent. Depending on how that battle ends up, that could sway the Titans to keep their pick, especially if they get into a scenario where they have a small cluster of draft picks on their boards with similar grades.
A longshot scenario could see the Giants being the team the Titans trade with if Tennessee is determined to move out of the first overall spot. Right now, that would appear to be a long shot, given the Giants’ numerous needs.
But again, depending on what they do in free agency, that could change their plans, though the smarter move for them if they don’t stay put would be to trade down and acquire more draft capital to have at the ready next year if they don’t get a quarterback in the draft this year.
Whatever happens, the next few weeks are sure to be interesting as teams go through the combine, free agency, and pro days as they continue to build out their 90-man training camp rosters.