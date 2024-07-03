Trader Joe? New Report Suggests Three Potential Trade Candidates for Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has never been afraid of making a trade if it’s in the franchise's best interest–see his willingness to swap draft assets for former Carolina edge rusher Brian Burns.
But how much does trading the three potential trade candidates, as proposed by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox make sense?
WR Darius Slayton
Slayton, entering the final year of his two-year extension, skipped most of the voluntary part of the Giants off-season program because he wanted an extension.
However, with the Giants having drafted Malik Nabers in the first round, Slayton wasn’t going to get that extension, though the team offered him some contract incentives if he hit certain performance.
That was enough to bring Slayton back for the remaining voluntary workouts and for the mandatory minicamp in June. However, Knox thinks that the receiver could be a trade candidate for financial reasons.
"If New York starts chasing cap dollars, moving Slayton could be good for business. Doing so would save $3.4 million in 2024 cap space," Knox wrote.
"With Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah McKenzie, Allen Robinson II, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jalin Hyatt in the fold, New York could field a functional receiving corps without Slayton."
Knox acknowledged that Slayton has been the team's leading wide receiver the past two seasons (note: he’s been the team’s receiving yardage leader in four of his five seasons) but has yet to reach 800 receiving yards. That’s not horrible protection.
Is that enough, though, to move the receiver now? Probably not. While there is optimism about Nabers, Robinson, and Hyatt, there is also a matter of needing to prove it. And right now, Slayton has proven to be consistent with his opportunities.
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Knox had linebacker Azeez Ojulari as another candidate, a potential transaction that would save $1.6 million.
"Pass-rushers are always at a premium, and the 2021 second-round pick has flashed a high upside during his three seasons in New York," Knox wrote. "As a rookie, Ojulari recorded eight sacks and an impressive 27 quarterback pressures."
The arrival of Brian Burns means that Ojulari, once viewed as a starter, will be more of a rotational player, a spot pass-rushing linebacker. He is also in the final year of his contract.
"Ojulari may not be viewed as a long-term piece of the puzzle," Knox said. "He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be valued more by a franchise that lacks entrenched edge-rushing stars ... Instead of keeping Ojulari as a role player and then losing him for nothing in 2025 free agency, New York could consider trading him now."
Ojularis's problem has been staying healthy. When healthy, though, he’s shown signs of being a solid young pass rusher.
If the Giants were to trade Ojulari–the Atlanta Falcons might make sense given they need pass rush help–New York would potentially be down one pass rusher, which could thwart any plans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has in lining up four pass rushers on obvious passing downs unless someone else emerges as a potential replacement.
CB Aaron Robinson
The last trade candidate Knox cited was cornerback Aaron Robinson. The 2021 third-round selection has an injury-plagued career with the Giants, and Knox wrote that a new start might be the way to go for both Robinson and Big Blue.
"Since drafting Robinson, New York has used a 2022 third-round pick on Cor'Dale Flott, a 2023 first-round pick on Deonte Banks, and a 2024 third-round selection on Andru Phillips," Knox said.
"Any contribution Robinson is able to make this season will be viewed as a bonus, and he'll have a hard time earning an extension with the Giants."
Moving Robinson, who is in the final year of his contract, would save the Giants $1.4 million in cap space.
But again, he’s been off the field more than he’s been on it, so unless someone were to be willing to pay for his potential, the odds of the Giants actually getting anything of value in return for moving the latest in a string of disappointing third-round draft picks don’t seem very promising.