Two Giants Defenders Land in CBS Sports' Top 100 Players List
The New York Giants roster is not the best in the league. However, some of the best players on this current iteration of the Giants are among the top players in the league, according to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, who compiled his annual Top 100 Players list.
Two current Giants, interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (No. 190 and outside linebacker Brian Burns (No. 96), made the cut.
Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro, is in the running for the title of best interior defender in the league now that Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has called it a career.
"He is a massive man in the middle of the New York defense who makes it tough to run inside," Prisco wrote of Pro Football Focus’s second-best interior defender in the league.
"But he is also a power pass rusher who can really push the pocket, which makes him far more than just a one-dimensional run stuffer.
"What separates Lawrence from other defensive tackles is his elite pass-rushing production, primarily from a nose tackle alignment," PFF wrote. "Others may be nose tackles in name only, but Lawrence has 81 total pressures over the past two seasons when lined up as a nose tackle. No other player has more than 16."
Lawrence, who began his NFL career as a two-down lineman, has developed into an every-down player and one whose absence is felt when he comes off the field for a breather. His PFF grades were better than Chris Jones, who finished at No. 14 on Prisco’s list.
Lawrence is considered a do-it-all interior defender, and possibly the best who legitimately belongs in the discussion for the best defensive interior lineman in the league–and who probably should have had a higher ranking in this list.
Burns at No. 96, notably above Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., is at a fair spot.
Burns, acquired via trade with the Carolina Panthers, will pair up with Kayvon Thibodeaux out the edges this season. Together with Lawrence, the Giants have a legitimate three-man pass rush that will force opponents to pick their poison.
"[Burns] has 20.5 sacks the past two seasons, but this is a big year for him to prove he can be one of the league's best," said Prisco.
Burns' eight sacks last season were down from his incredible 2022 campaign's 12.5, and his lowest number since his rookie season in 2019. To be fair, he really didn’t have a solid complementary partner who could draw some of the attention he routinely received.
However, Burns’s 75.2 pass-rush grade was his highest since 2020, and he tied a career-high with 32 stops.
While Lawrence and Burns rightfully deserve a place on this list, two other Giants for whom one might argue were snubbed include inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and left tackle Andrew Thomas, both of whom earned honorable mentions..
Okereke was named the 10th-best linebacker heading into 2024, but it didn’t appear that Prisco valued the off-ball linebacker position as much.
Thomas's omission from the top 100 was likely due to his missing most of last season with a hamstring issue and being part of a historically bad offensive line. Still, Thomas, when healthy, is an elite talent and the Giants’ best offensive lineman without question.
The Giants are hoping that the upgrades made to the roster in the off-season result in far better football than last year’s 6-11 team produced.